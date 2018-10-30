With Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class filling up quickly, BadgerBlitz.com decided to roll out this popular feature for the current junior cycle. The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Quarterback Max Johnson

Offers: Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 1 The Word: In June, Max Johnson, a four-star prospect from Georgia, participated in the Badgers' summer camp where he spent a good amount of time with quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr. And earlier this month, the No. 51 prospect in the 2020 class returned to Madison for an unofficial visit for UW's home contest against Illinois. "The fit is the most important thing to me in recruiting," Johnson told Rivals.com this summer. "It is the all-around fit. I am looking for development as a quarterback and a person, so it is not all about football for me. I do want to play in the NFL one day, but developing me as a person as I grow is just as important. "I would say offensive scheme is something else that will play into the fit. I think I could play in any type of system, but I would say pro-style offense would be my first choice though. The development as a person and quarterback is most important though with scheme being next."

No. 2: Offensive tackle Andrew Gentry

Offers: Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, USC, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. Previous Rank: 2 The Word: Wisconsin is in a great spot early with Andrew Gentry, the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country and No. 1 recruit from Colorado. With as many as three potential tackles already committed in the junior cycle, Gentry, who is expected to visit later this fall, may have to move quickly if he wants a spot on the Badgers' commit list. “I’m interested in a lot of schools," Gentry told Rivals.com. "Ohio State, Wisconsin, those are schools that have definitely captured my interest, but all the schools that have offered me have caught my interest. There’s Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, all those schools, Virginia, Michigan. I’m definitely grateful right now for all the offers.”

No. 3: Offensive lineman Nash Hutmacher