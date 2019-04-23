The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Top 2: Nebraska and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 2

The Word: Nash Hutmacher seems like a lock to wind up in the Big Ten, with Nebraska and Wisconsin atop his list of potential schools. The Cornhuskers already got an official visit from the three-star prospect, and the Badgers will get their shot in June.

"He (Scott Frost) asked me what my plans were going forward with all my other stuff going on. I'm going to Wisconsin June 7 and 8 for an official visit," Hutmacher told Rivals.com. "Right now, yeah, it's between [Nebraska and Wisconsin] for me, but who knows what else will come up.

"I think I want to have my decision made before my senior season gets going, just so that I can kind of enjoy that and not have to worry about making my college decision."