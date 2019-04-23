Wisconsin's Sweet 16: April Edition for the 2020 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
No. 1: Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher
Previous Rank: 2
The Word: Nash Hutmacher seems like a lock to wind up in the Big Ten, with Nebraska and Wisconsin atop his list of potential schools. The Cornhuskers already got an official visit from the three-star prospect, and the Badgers will get their shot in June.
"He (Scott Frost) asked me what my plans were going forward with all my other stuff going on. I'm going to Wisconsin June 7 and 8 for an official visit," Hutmacher told Rivals.com. "Right now, yeah, it's between [Nebraska and Wisconsin] for me, but who knows what else will come up.
"I think I want to have my decision made before my senior season gets going, just so that I can kind of enjoy that and not have to worry about making my college decision."
No. 2: Running back DeaMonte Trayanum
Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 10
The Word: Deamonte Trayanum, who is being recruited as a running back by Wisconsin, is going to be difficult to pull out of the state of Ohio. But the Badgers will get their first crack with the three-star prospect in June during his official visit. Trayanum is from the same high school as 2019 signee Quan Easterling.
"Right now Ohio State and Wisconsin are the frontrunners," Trayanum told Rivals.com. "Right behind them it's Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan."
No. 3: Wide receiver Daniel Jackson
