The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke

Offers: Miami (FL), Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Tyler Van Dyke, who camped at Wisconsin this past summer and visited unofficially in December, is likely the Badgers' top quarterback target moving forward. Expect the four-star prospect to make a decision as early as this spring. "The Wisconsin visit went very well," Van Dyke told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was able to attend their practice Friday morning and I love the way they competed during practice. I spent the whole day with Coach (Jon) Budmayr and also spent a lot of time with Coach (Paul) Chryst. We just talked a lot of football and how my style of play fits their style. "Wisconsin is definitely one of my top schools, but I’m still keeping all my options open as of now."

No. 2: Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher

Top 3: Oregon, Nebraska and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 3 The Word: Nash Hutmacher, who is expected to visit officially the weekend of June 7, has a top three of Wisconsin, Nebraska and Oregon. He's already been on campus no less than three times. "I like Nebraska, they are one of my top schools," Hutmacher told Rivals.com. "you know, I love their coaching staff and the people down there. It's really the same things with Wisconsin and Oregon: the coaching staffs and kind of the cultures they have going on there now, too. "The biggest thing for me will be the people and just the coaches and everything. If I get along with the coaches and if I like the coaching staff -- that's probably going to be one of the bigger factors. And then, what's best for me and where I feel I fit in the best after I take all my visits."

No. 3: Quarterback Parker McQuarrie