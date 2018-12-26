The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke

Offers: Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 3 The Word: With Max Johnson off the board to LSU, Tyler Van Dyke, who camped at UW this past summer and visited unofficially this month, is likely the Badgers top quarterback target moving forward. "The Wisconsin visit went very well," Van Dyke told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was able to attend their practice Friday morning and I love the way they competed during practice. I spent the whole day with Coach (Jon) Budmayr and also spent a lot of time with Coach (Paul) Chryst. We just talked a lot of football and how my style of play fits their style. "Wisconsin is definitely one of my top schools, but I’m still keeping all my options open as of now."

No. 2: Offensive lineman Nash Hutmacher

Offers: Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota State and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Nash Hutmacher, who is also one of the top wrestlers in the nation, earned an offer from Wisconsin at camp this summer and visited UW twice this fall. He is being recruited as an offensive lineman by the Badgers. "It felt great to get an offer from Wisconsin," Hutmacher told BadgerBlitz.com. "Obviously they're known for having the best offensive linemen in the nation, so getting an offer from them was really humbling. I was really honored and it was a crazy feeling."

No. 3: Outside linebacker Kaden Johnson

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 2 The Word: A handful of schools from the Midwest are in on Kaden Johnson, who picked up his offer from Wisconsin during a visit in April and returned to UW this fall for an unofficial trip. "I love what Wisconsin is doing right now," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com this month. "I don’t have a list of top schools yet just because it’s still kind of early in recruitment. But I’m impressed with Wisconsin and how they are doing. How they are all about winning and how they are excited about my season really stood out to me."



No. 4: Defensive tackle Cole Brevard