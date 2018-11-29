With Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class filling up quickly, BadgerBlitz.com decided to roll out this popular feature for the current junior cycle. The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Offensive lineman Nash Hutmacher

Offers: Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota State and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 3 The Word: There's a new No. 1 atop the Sweet 16 and it's Nash Hutmacher, who is also one of the top wrestlers in the nation. The three-star prospect earned an offer from Wisconsin at camp this past summer and has visited UW twice this fall. "It felt great to get an offer from Wisconsin," Hutmacher told BadgerBlitz.com. "Obviously they're known for having the best offensive linemen in the nation, so getting an offer from them was really humbling. I was really honored and it was a crazy feeling."

No. 2: Outside linebacker Kaden Johnson

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 4 The Word: A handful of schools from the Midwest are in early on Kaden Johnson, who picked up his offer from Wisconsin during a visit in April and returned to UW last month for an unofficial visit. "I love what Wisconsin is doing right now," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com this month. "I don’t have a list of top schools yet just because it’s still kind of early in recruitment. But I’m impressed with Wisconsin and how they are doing. How they are all about winning and how they are excited about my season really stood out to me."

No. 3: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke