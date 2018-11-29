Wisconsin's Sweet 16: November Edition for the 2020 class
With Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class filling up quickly, BadgerBlitz.com decided to roll out this popular feature for the current junior cycle.
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
No. 1: Offensive lineman Nash Hutmacher
Offers: Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota State and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 3
The Word: There's a new No. 1 atop the Sweet 16 and it's Nash Hutmacher, who is also one of the top wrestlers in the nation. The three-star prospect earned an offer from Wisconsin at camp this past summer and has visited UW twice this fall.
"It felt great to get an offer from Wisconsin," Hutmacher told BadgerBlitz.com. "Obviously they're known for having the best offensive linemen in the nation, so getting an offer from them was really humbling. I was really honored and it was a crazy feeling."
No. 2: Outside linebacker Kaden Johnson
Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 4
The Word: A handful of schools from the Midwest are in early on Kaden Johnson, who picked up his offer from Wisconsin during a visit in April and returned to UW last month for an unofficial visit.
"I love what Wisconsin is doing right now," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com this month. "I don’t have a list of top schools yet just because it’s still kind of early in recruitment. But I’m impressed with Wisconsin and how they are doing. How they are all about winning and how they are excited about my season really stood out to me."
No. 3: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke
Offers: Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 7
The Word: With Max Johnson off the board to LSU, Tyler Van Dyke, who camped at UW this past summer and picked up an offer this fall, is likely the Badgers top quarterback target moving forward.
"I’m am extremely excited to get the opportunity to play there," Van Dyke told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin is definitely in the top 3 of my list right now. I plan on trying to visit Wisconsin this fall. However, we play on Saturdays, so it may be difficult to get out there. If I don’t get out in the fall I will definitely in the spring."
No. 4: Defensive tackle Cole Brevard
