The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke

Offers: Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 1 The Word: With Max Johnson off the board to LSU, Tyler Van Dyke, who camped at UW this past summer and visited unofficially in December, is likely the Badgers top quarterback target moving forward. "The Wisconsin visit went very well," Van Dyke told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was able to attend their practice Friday morning and I love the way they competed during practice. I spent the whole day with Coach (Jon) Budmayr and also spent a lot of time with Coach (Paul) Chryst. We just talked a lot of football and how my style of play fits their style. "Wisconsin is definitely one of my top schools, but I’m still keeping all my options open as of now."

No. 2: Running back Reggie Love

Top 7: Kentucky, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, TCU, Wisconsin and Illinois Previous Rank: 5 The Word: Reggie Love, a four-star running back from Missouri, visited Wisconsin this summer and will return this weekend for his third visit to Madison. He is likely UW's most realistic option at tailback - at least at this point - in a 2020 class that could feature two scholarship backs. "The visit was great," Love told BadgerBlitz.com. "I saw a lot of the campus and I got to speak with a couple coaches about me and the program. There were great vibes at Wisconsin. They let me know that they are going to run the ball like they always do, and that my style of play fits the type of offense they run."

No. 3: Offensive lineman Nash Hutmacher