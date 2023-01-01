With Wisconsin currently holding two commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the first edition of the State of the 2024 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff. RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | LBs | S | CBs |

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Mabrey Mettauer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. Top targets: N/A Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf, Tanner Moredecai What's next? Wisconsin rode its recruiting momentum from the early signing period right into the 2024 class with a commitment from Mettauer on Dec. 24. Adding a blue-chip quarterback early in the process put a leader in place and will allow Mettauer to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle for the Badgers. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo will keep lines of communication open with other quarterbacks, but he hit on his top target in Mettauer.

RUNNING BACKS

Junior tailback Corey Smith. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2024 class. Top target(s): Corey Smith, Jordan Marshall, Darrion Dupree, Titus Cram Scholarship senior(s): Chez Mellusi What's next? Looking at the current targets, Smith is one of the more versatile and talented tailbacks in the country. Luke Fickell's staff is expected to prioritize him just as much as the previous group. Dupree was the first new offer at the position and should be someone the Badgers have a great chance with moving forward. Cram is considered an Iowa lean at this point, but he does have legit interest in the Badgers should they continue to pursue him in this cycle. Marshall will be tough to get away from the in-state Buckeyes.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Junior wide receiver Luke Williams. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three wide receivers in the 2024 class. Top target(s): I'Marion Stewart, Mekhai White, Luke Williams, Peter Gonzalez, Parker Livingstone Scholarship senior(s): Dean Engram, Chimere Dike, Haakon Anderson What's next? Receiver is likely the position Wisconsin recruiting fans are most eager to see to play out under the new coaching staff and offensive scheme. And with a big-time quarterback like Mettauer in place, it will should help the Badgers' recruiting efforts at the skill positions. “The coaches are going to send me people who they would want, and then I’ll just pick and choose from them," Mettauer told BadgerBlitz.com. "Or if I’m like, “Hey, I want this kid to play with me.' They said I could give some names for who I want." If new position coach Mike Brown's recent offers in Indiana, Texas, Missouri, Alabama, Virginia and California are any indication, it appears Wisconsin will look across the country for talent at the position.

TIGHT ENDS