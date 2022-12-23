Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 quarterbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.
Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new quarterbacks who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his new staff.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin's quarterback room is still a work in progress, but the group looks much better after the program officially announced the signings of Cole LaCrue, a member of the 2023 class, and Nick Evers, a transfer from Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Those two are expected to join freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe on the spring roster. The Badgers are working to add at least one more piece to unit, and Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong is atop the list.
Looking one cycle down the road, first-year offensive coordinator Phil Longo has the Badgers in a great position to land Mabrey Mettauer on Dec. 24. The four-star talent and Rivals250 prospect currently lists offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, Louisville and Miami (FL), among many others.
OFFERED PROSPECTS
