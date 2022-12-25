Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 tight ends
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new tight ends who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his staff.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Though it's not yet official, Gino Guidugli, who came over with Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, is expected to oversee the tight end room at Wisconsin. He will lead a group that has been riddled by injuries over the past two seasons. The top player at the position, current redshirt junior Clay Cundiff, suffered season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2022.
On the recruiting front, the Badgers recently signed three-star Tucker Ashcraft, who should be an asset in both the run and pass game. In his short time on staff, Guidugli has already extended a handful of offers in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. It will be interesting to see how the position evolves - both on the field and in recruiting - as Wisconsin moves from a pro-style to Air Raid attack under new coordinator Phil Longo.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Fifth year
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Fourth year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
First year
OFFERED PROSPECTS
Grant Stec, a three-star prospect from Jacobs High School in Illinois, picked up an offer from Wisconsin during an unofficial visit in April. He returned to campus again for a game this fall.
Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State and Tennessee, among others, are also on Stec's scholarship list.
