Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 cornerbacks
Over the last two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com brought you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We discussed the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new cornerbacks who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his staff.
Today, we conclude with a look at the cornerbacks.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin is set to lose three seniors - Jay Shaw, Justin Clark and Cedrick Dort Jr. - who played significant snaps in 2022, as well as position coach Hank Poteat. With that, the unit will turn over quite a bit this spring, but Alexander Smith returns as the leader and top player from the group. The sixth-year senior will be joined by Ricardo Hallman and Boston College transfer Jason Maitre as players with a good amount of returning experience. The next wave of talent for the Badgers includes Max Lofy, Amaun Williams and Avyonne Jones, and it wouldn't be surprising to see 2023 signees Amare Snowden and/or Jonas Duclona play immediately next fall.
In the 2024 recruiting class, Wisconsin already has a commitment from three-star Austin Alexander. Moving forward, the staff should be able to be a bit more selective as they look to add one or two more scholarship corners to the group.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player
|Eligibility
|
Sixth year
|
Second year
|
Sixth year
|
Second year
|
Fourth year
|
First year
|
Fourth year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Second year
COMMITTED PROSPECTS
Austin Alexander's recruitment was a relatively quick process from start to finish. The junior from Marian Catholic High School in Illinois visited Wisconsin for the first time on Oct. 1 and picked up an offer from the Badgers six days later. On Oct. 31, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect announced his commitment to UW.
OFFERED TARGETS
