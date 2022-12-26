Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 wide receivers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new wide receivers who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his staff.
Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
With the exception of Stephan Bracey, who transferred to Central Michigan this fall, first-year wide receivers coach Mike Brown is expected to welcome his entire scholarship room back in 2023. That group that includes starters Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell, as well 2022 contributors Keontez Lewis, Dean Engram and Markus Allen. The next wave of talent includes Vinny Anthony, who appeared sparingly as a true freshman, as well as Chris Brooks Jr., Tommy McIntosh and 2023 four-star signee Trench Kekahuna. The position is expected to be a focal point in Phil Longo's new Air Raid offense.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has sent out no less than 19 scholarship offers, more than any other position group in the 2024 class. It will be interesting to see how Brown blends previous targets with the new prospects who have picked up recent offers from the Badgers.
|Player
|Year
|Player
|Year
|
Fifth year
|
Second year
|
Fourth year
|
Second year
|
Fourth year
|
Second year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Second year
|
|
OFFERED PROSPECTS
