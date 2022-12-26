Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new wide receivers who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his staff.

Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.

