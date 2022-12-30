News More News
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 safeties

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new safeties who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his staff.

Today, we continue with a look at the safeties.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin recently offered 2024 safety Brody Barnhardt.
Wisconsin recently offered 2024 safety Brody Barnhardt. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Safety looks solid for Wisconsin and first-year position coach Colin Hitschler heading into 2023, but the group could also return John Torchio - a starter this fall - and Travian Blaylock - who missed all the 2022 season due to injury - for a sixth season. Should one or even both return, they would rejoin a group that is expected to feature Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler, Preston Zachman and Austin Brown. Class of 2023 signee Braedyn Moore, who will enroll for spring camp, could also be a candidate to play right away.

On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has been selective with offers at safety so far in the 2024 class. But that should change when the new coaching staff gets settled this winter. Taking two or three in the junior cycle seems realistic.

Wisconsin Safeties on Projected Fall 2023 Roster
Player  Eligibility Stars

*Bryce Carey

Fifth year

Preston Zachman

Fourth year

Kamo'i Latu

Fourth year

Hunter Wohler

Third year

*Owen Arnett

Third year

Austin Brown

Second year

*Charlie Jarvis

Second year

*Deven Magli

Second year

*Jackson Trudgeon

Second year

Justin Taylor

First year

Braedyn Moore

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS 

The new coaching staff sent out a recent offer to Brody Barnhardt, a three-star prospect from North Carolina. He previously announced a top three of North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, but the Badgers are expected to be a player in Barthardt's recruitment moving forward.

