News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-24 07:35:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 running backs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new running backs who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his new staff.

Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.

RELATED: QBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state tailback Corey Smith is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
In-state tailback Corey Smith is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are a lot of questions surrounding Wisconsin's running back room. It starts at the top with who the new position coach will be under Luke Fickell, who is not expected to retain Al Johnson. That appears to be the final coaching spot on the offensive side of the ball left to fill.

Roster-wise, the Badgers are expected to return Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, options No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the current depth chart. Outside of those two, however, the unit is largely unproven. Julius Davis, Cade Yacamelli and 2023 signee Nate White should all be in the mix for reps behind the top two.

Moving forward, it will also be interesting to see if Phil Longo's Air Raid offense includes a fullback. In the likely case that it doesn't, Jackson Acker could move to the tailback to provide some added depth.

Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
Player  Eligibility  High School Star Ranking 

Chez Mellusi

Fifth year

Julius Davis

Fifth year

Braelon Allen

Third year

*Grover Bortolotti

Third year

Cade Yacamelli

Second year

Nate White

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on
Wisconsin Fullbacks on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
Names Eligibility  High School Star Ranking 

Riley Nowakowski

Fourth year

Jackson Acker

Third year

Zach Gloudeman

Second year

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Corey Smith, a four-star in-state back from Waukesha Catholic Memorial, is one of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2024 cycle, regardless of position. The No. 11 tailback in the country was one of the first prospects Fickell checked in on when he took over at Wisconsin.

Smith, who had 1,825 all-purpose yards and 29 total touchdowns as a junior, also lists offers from Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and Tennessee, among others.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}