Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 running backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new running backs who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his new staff.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
There are a lot of questions surrounding Wisconsin's running back room. It starts at the top with who the new position coach will be under Luke Fickell, who is not expected to retain Al Johnson. That appears to be the final coaching spot on the offensive side of the ball left to fill.
Roster-wise, the Badgers are expected to return Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, options No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the current depth chart. Outside of those two, however, the unit is largely unproven. Julius Davis, Cade Yacamelli and 2023 signee Nate White should all be in the mix for reps behind the top two.
Moving forward, it will also be interesting to see if Phil Longo's Air Raid offense includes a fullback. In the likely case that it doesn't, Jackson Acker could move to the tailback to provide some added depth.
OFFERED PROSPECTS
Corey Smith, a four-star in-state back from Waukesha Catholic Memorial, is one of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2024 cycle, regardless of position. The No. 11 tailback in the country was one of the first prospects Fickell checked in on when he took over at Wisconsin.
Smith, who had 1,825 all-purpose yards and 29 total touchdowns as a junior, also lists offers from Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and Tennessee, among others.
