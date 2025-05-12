Badgers land 2026 three-star linebacker Aden Reeder

Wisconsin started the week with its third commitment on the defensive side of the ball in the 2026 recruiting class.
Aden Reeder, a three-star linebacker from St. Xavier in Ohio, announced his pledge to the Badgers on Monday. He is commit No. 7 for UW in the current junior cycle.
Reeder, 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, is projected to play inside linebacker at Wisconsin. Coordinator Mike Tressel and assistant linebackers coach Tuf Borland served as the lead contacts in his recruitment.
The No. 23 player in the state of Ohio, Reeder chose the Badgers over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.
As a junior, Reeder racked up 72 total tackles, including 14 for loss and three sacks. He visited Wisconsin in March for a junior day and most recently in late April for a spring practice. Reeder is scheduled to return the weekend of June 6 for his official visit.
The Badgers will likely look to take at least one more inside linebacker in this cycle to pair with Reeder. TJ White, Mason Marden and Ben Wenzel, all of whom have officials penciled in, are the top three options moving forward.
