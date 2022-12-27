News More News
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 offensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new offensive linemen who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his staff.

Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

New offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. takes over a unit in 2023 that is expected to return starting tackles Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman, as well Tanor Bortolini and Michael Furtney, versatile interior linemen who have started 15 and 11 games, respectively, during their time at Wisconsin. Trey Wedig, who can play guard or tackle, also returns for the Badgers this spring. Bortolini is the top option to replace Joe Tippmann at center unless UW lands Cincinnati transfer Jake Renfro.

On the recruiting front, Wisconsin signed just one lineman, four-star James Durand, during the early period last Wednesday. With that, the position will be primary emphasis in 2024, and the staff has some intriguing talent from inside the state on its radar.

Wisconsin Offensive Linemen on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
Player Year Player Year 

Michael Furtney

Sixth year

JP Benzschawel

Third year

Jack Nelson

Fourth year

Barrett Nelson

Second year

Tanor Bortolini

Fourth year

Joe Brunner

Second year

Dylan Barrett

Fourth year

*John Clifford

Second year

Trey Wedig

Fourth year

*Drew Evans

Second year

*Kerry Kodanko

Fourth year

*Travis Alvin

Second year

*Sean Timmis

Fourth year

James Durand

First year

Riley Mahlman

Third year

*Peyton Lange

First year

Nolan Rucci

Third year

*Zach Mlsna

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS

In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is a high-priority target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. The standout from Waukesha Catholic Memorial - one of Luke Fickell's first recruiting stops at Wisconsin - picked up an offer from the Badgers during a visit in March and has returned a handful of times since.

A two-time WFCA Large School All-State pick, Harbour also lists offers from Boston College, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

