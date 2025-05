Jackson Ballinger, a 2027 tight end from Centerburg, Ohio, lists a myriad of impressive scholarships. The Badgers joined that list after Nate Letton came to see him work out and extended an offer shortly thereafter.

“Great guy. Most of the time you can tell if coaches are being real in their recruitment or not, and he seemed like a real up-front and honest guy," Ballinger told BadgerBlitz.com. "And he liked what I had to offer.”