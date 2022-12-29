Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 linebackers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new linebackers who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his staff.
Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Though titles and roles are not yet official, Mike Tressel is expected to be named the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Luke Fickell. With that, Wisconsin is in line to transition from a 3-4 defense to a 3-3-5 scheme. Under that new design, no position group will be impacted more than middle linebacker, with the available playing time minimized by at least half. How that affects a group expected to return its top five players - Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner, Jake Chaney, Tate Grass and Bryan Sanborn - remains to be seen.
On the outside, UW loses multi-year starter Nick Herbig to the NFL Draft. His running mate on the opposite side, fifth-year senior C.J. Goetz, has the option to return in 2023. Waiting in the wings are Darryl Peterson, Kaden Johnson, T.J. Bollers and Aaron Witt, if healthy.
Recruiting-wise, the Badgers filled needs on the inside with Tyler Jansey and on the edge with Jordan Mayer and Chrisitan Alliegro. The 2024 class could also be a smaller group as the staff works through the current roster.
|OLB
|Eligibility
|ILB
|Eligibility
|
Fourth year
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Fifth year
|
Third year
|
Fourth year
|
Third year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Second year
|
Second year
|
First year
OFFERED TARGETS
Keeping Sam Pilof home is a top priority for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. The standout from Middleton visited in the spring and was offered by the Badgers after a strong camp performance in June. Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers have also extended scholarships.
