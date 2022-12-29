News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-29 12:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 linebackers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Note: These reports will attempt to blend previous Wisconsin targets under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard with new linebackers who have been identified by Luke Fickell and his staff.

Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state linebacker Sam Pilof is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
In-state linebacker Sam Pilof is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Rivals.com)

Though titles and roles are not yet official, Mike Tressel is expected to be named the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Luke Fickell. With that, Wisconsin is in line to transition from a 3-4 defense to a 3-3-5 scheme. Under that new design, no position group will be impacted more than middle linebacker, with the available playing time minimized by at least half. How that affects a group expected to return its top five players - Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner, Jake Chaney, Tate Grass and Bryan Sanborn - remains to be seen.

On the outside, UW loses multi-year starter Nick Herbig to the NFL Draft. His running mate on the opposite side, fifth-year senior C.J. Goetz, has the option to return in 2023. Waiting in the wings are Darryl Peterson, Kaden Johnson, T.J. Bollers and Aaron Witt, if healthy.

Recruiting-wise, the Badgers filled needs on the inside with Tyler Jansey and on the edge with Jordan Mayer and Chrisitan Alliegro. The 2024 class could also be a smaller group as the staff works through the current roster.

Wisconsin's Linebackers on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
OLB Eligibility  ILB Eligibility 

Kaden Johnson

Fourth year

Tatum Grass

Fifth year

Aaron Witt

Fourth year

Maema Njongmeta

Fifth year

*Ross Gengler

Fourth year

Spencer Lytle

Fifth year

Darryl Peterson

Third year

Jordan Turner

Fourth year

T.J. Bollers

Third year

Jake Chaney

Third year

Christian Alliegro

First year

Bryan Sanborn

Third year

Jordan Mayer

First year

*Garrison Solliday

Third year

*Evan Van Dyn Hoven

First year

Aidan Vaughan

Second year

*Luna Larson

Second year

Tyler Jansey

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED TARGETS

Keeping Sam Pilof home is a top priority for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. The standout from Middleton visited in the spring and was offered by the Badgers after a strong camp performance in June. Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers have also extended scholarships.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}