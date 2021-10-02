 Wisconsin vs. Michigan Football: How to watch, predictions, analysis, interviews
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 07:37:18 -0500') }}

Week 5 Game Center: No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin

The tests against ranked opponents once again continue for Wisconsin this weekend.

UW (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) faces its second conference foe of the 2021 season when it hosts No. 14 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday.

BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from Camp Randall Stadium. We also break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into this convenient, centralized thread.

GAME BASICS

Wisconsin faces its third ranked opponent in four 2021 games on Saturday with No. 14 Michigan.
Wisconsin faces its third ranked opponent in four 2021 games on Saturday with No. 14 Michigan. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

When: Saturday, Oct. 2

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 80,321)

All-Time Series: Michigan leads 51-17-1 (Wisconsin has won seven of the last 11 matchups since 2005)

Series when played in Madison: 21-8-1

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson doing play-by-play, Joel Klatt as the analyst, and Jenny Taft as the sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter)

National Radio: Westwood One (Sam Neidermann doing play-by-play, Jim Miller as analyst)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 83, XM 83

{{ article.author_name }}