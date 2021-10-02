Week 5 Game Center: No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin
The tests against ranked opponents once again continue for Wisconsin this weekend.
UW (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) faces its second conference foe of the 2021 season when it hosts No. 14 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday.
BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from Camp Randall Stadium. We also break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into this convenient, centralized thread.
GAME BASICS
When: Saturday, Oct. 2
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 80,321)
All-Time Series: Michigan leads 51-17-1 (Wisconsin has won seven of the last 11 matchups since 2005)
Series when played in Madison: 21-8-1
TV: FOX (Gus Johnson doing play-by-play, Joel Klatt as the analyst, and Jenny Taft as the sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter)
National Radio: Westwood One (Sam Neidermann doing play-by-play, Jim Miller as analyst)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 83, XM 83
FEATURES/ANALYSIS
3-2-1: Another top-15 opponent awaits Wisconsin
Wisconsin releases Week 5 depth chart; CB Hicks questionable vs. Michigan
How some Badgers processed the Notre Dame loss, look ahead to Michigan
BadgerBlitz.com's 3Cs: No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Previewing No. 14 Michigan with Rivals.com's The Wolverine
Five Burning Questions: No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin
All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Michigan
Wisconsin TE Clay Cundiff flashing abilities when number called