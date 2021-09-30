Previewing No. 14 Michigan with Rivals.com's The Wolverine
We sit three days away from Wisconsin's third conference contest of the 2021 season when it welcomes No. 14 Michigan to Camp Randall.
Here are significant stats and key Wolverines' standouts to know before Saturday's matchup in Madison (11 a.m. CT, FOX), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie.
MICHIGAN'S 2021 STATS
*Record: 4-0
*Points per game: 40.2
*Opponents points per game: 11.8
*Rushing yards per game: 290.0
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 132.5
*Passing yards per game: 164.0
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 171.5
*Third-down conversions: 50.0%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 38%
*Sacks: 7
*Sacks allowed: 1
PLAYERS TO KNOW: OFFENSE
*Quarterback Cade McNamara: 33-of-53 (62.3% completion percentage), 534 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
*Running back Blake Corum: 68 carries, 473 yards, 6.9 yards per carry, seven rushing touchdowns; eight receptions, 57 yards, one receiving touchdown.
*Running back Hassan Haskins: 61 carries, 322 yards, six touchdowns
*Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson: Eight receptions, 198 yards, one touchdown
*Tight end Erick All: Six receptions, 69 yards, zero touchdowns
PLAYERS TO KNOW: DEFENSE
*Linebacker Josh Ross: 29 tackles, 3,5 tackles for loss, five QB hurries
*Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green: 18 tackles, two tackles for loss
*Safety Daxton Hill: 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups
*Safety R.J. Moten: 17 tackles
*Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson: 15 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two QB hurries
*Cornerback Vincent Gray: 14 tackles, four pass breakups
1. What is the top strength of the Michigan offense?
Sayfie: The top strength of the Michigan offense is to run the ball and not make mistakes. The Wolverines are the only team in the country without a turnover and have attempted the fourth-fewest passes in the country (only Navy, Army and Air Force have thrown less). So far, the strategy of running nearly 75 percent of the time has worked, with the Maize and Blue ranking fifth in the nation with 290.8 rushing yards per game. This offensive line has been much improved, and Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins make up the best running back duo head coach Jim Harbaugh has had in Ann Arbor.
2. Biggest weakness of the offense?
