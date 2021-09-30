Five Burning Questions: No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Another week, another Top 25 opponent for the University of Wisconsin. The only FBS program to face three opponents ranked in the top 20 of the AP poll in its first four games, Wisconsin returns to conference action when it hosts No.14 Michigan on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX). The Badgers (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) are in search of their third straight win over the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0) and have won five straight over them in Madison, dating back to 2005. BadgerBlitz.com gives five burning questions leading into this intra-divisional contest at Camp Randall Stadium.

1. Can Wisconsin Reverse Course and Start Fast?

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig celebrating during the Sept. 4 game against Penn State. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

There was a time not so long ago when Wisconsin would hand the ball to a power tailback, run behind a stout offensive line, and just bleed away the clock on an opening-possession touchdown that would inflict doubt in an opponent. It would set the tone for 60 minutes of punishment. Those moments have been fleeting over the past year. In the last seven games against Power Five schools (2-5), the Badgers have been outscored 31-10 in the first quarter and only enjoyed one lead (3-0 against the Irish on Saturday). Extending it further, the Badgers have been outscored 58-34 in the first half of those games and have not held a halftime lead. The last time UW scored first and led at halftime against a Power Five school? Last November at Michigan, when the Badgers led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime. That 49-11 victory seems like ages ago. Unlike last year, the Wolverines are better defensively and are a confident looking bunch after four wins at home (three by at least three touchdowns). After beating Rutgers Saturday in its conference opener, Michigan ranks sixth in the conference in total defense (303.3 yards per game) and second in points allowed (11.8). After three games, Wisconsin is last in the conference and averaging just 19.0 points per game. With a likely restless home crowd filling the stadium, a quick score would set a positive tone.

2. Will Wisconsin’s Defensive Line Be Up to the Test?

The Badgers are the Big Ten’s best defense (214.7 yards per game) and the league’s top rush defense (27.3 yards per game) but will have to earn that distinction against Michigan. The Wolverines have 17 rushing yards through the first month of the season and averaging 290.0 yards per game, using a backfield that is anchored by Blake Corum (6.9 ypc) and Hassan Haskins (5.3). Behind an offensive line that has seven players with a combined 51 games of starting experience, Michigan rushed for over 330 yards in each of the first three games. While the Wolverines have been pushing the ground game, quarterback Cade McNamara has been steady with a 62.3 completion percentage and no interceptions. He’s been helped in part because that veteran offensive line has only given up one sack in 250 snaps. For as good as Michigan was against unfamiliar foes, the Wolverines had only 112 yards on 38 carries (2.9 ypc) against Rutgers Saturday, nearly blowing a 20-3 halftime lead in the process. Last November, the Badgers held the Wolverines to only 47 yards on 19 carries (2.5 yards per carry). With Wisconsin’s defensive line rotating in six players and occupying the workload for the back end to make plays, the Badgers appear well suited for this task. Considering the struggles of UW’s offense, they’ll need to play close to perfect.

3. Can Wisconsin’s Defense Make A Game-Changing Play?

As Wisconsin proved in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, making a big defensive play is necessary to erase an early deficit. In the only game the Badgers have won since December when trailing by more than seven points, Wisconsin’s defense created four interceptions in the second half that turned into 21 points for the offense (and nearly two pick-sixes) against the Demon Deacons. In UW’s two losses this season, the Badgers have managed no interceptions and one fumble recovery that led to a field goal against Penn State. Michigan has yet to have a turnover through four games. If UW creates one, or can score one itself, it could be the key to jumpstarting its offense.

4. Can Graham Mertz Be … Well, Boring?

Remember the years when Wisconsin had Scott Tolzien and Jack Coan? Remember how those two guys weren’t particularly flashy but were great game managers who didn’t make many mistakes? Fans were desperate for a playmaker, but their “boring” style helped led Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl. Graham Mertz could do himself a favor and take a page out of their playbook for a couple weeks to get a once promising college career back on track. There’s no way to sugarcoat how bad Mertz was in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame and how costly his decisions of staring down receivers, missing open targets and forcing passes were. But more than the two pick-sixes he threw in a span of 72 fourth-quarter seconds is the fact that Mertz’s five turnovers against the Irish continue to add to an ugly total against ranked teams. In the five games he has started against ranked opponents, Mertz has thrown 11 interceptions and lost four fumbles. Yes, there’s more that goes into an offense than the play of the quarterback. Wisconsin’s line has struggled to keep a consistent clean pocket and open lanes for the running backs, both of which put more pressure on Mertz. But the problems with Mertz against the ranked opponents he’s faced are mostly self-inflected. Michigan is second in the Big Ten in points allowed (11.8 per game) and against the pass (171.5 yards per game). The Wolverines only have one interception on the season but are holding opposing quarterbacks under 55 percent completion percentage. With Wisconsin’s defense playing phenomenally well, the coaching staff can’t afford Mertz to continue to be reckless with the football.

5. Will Wisconsin Be Energized or Defeated?