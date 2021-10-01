All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Michigan

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's second Big Ten opponent -- and its third top-20 opponent -- in No. 14 Michigan.

Led by third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who has seven 2020 starters and 18 players with starting experience on his roster, the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are clicking through their first four home games. With three blowout nonconference wins and a 20-13 victory over Rutgers in last week’s conference opener, Michigan is averaging 458.4 yards per game and 7.3 yards per play.

The bulk of the work is being down on the ground. Averaging 290.8 rushing yards per game, Michigan has relied on Hassan Haskins (61 carries, 375 yds, 6 TDs) and Blake Corum (averaging a TD every 9.6 touches). Haskins is the team's top running back while Corum leads the nation in all-purpose yards (180.8). As a running back group, Michigan is averaging 6.1 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while accounting for 11 receptions, 60 yards and one touchdown.

With Michigan doing most of its damage on the ground, the Wolverines haven’t needed to open their full passing game. Quarterback Cade McNamara, who replaced starter Joe Milton last season against Wisconsin, has completed 62.3 percent of his passes and is averaging 16.2 yards per completion. After leading four scoring drives against Rutgers, Michigan has scored points on 61.7 percent of the drives McNamara has quarterbacked.

Tied with Corum with eight receptions is receiver Cornelius Johnson, who leads the team in receiving yards (198) and yards per catch (24.8). Close behind is tight end Erick All, who has six catches for 69 yards. Against the Scarlet Knights, the Wolverines were held to 112 rushing yards but had six players combine for nine catches to diversify their attack.

Behind an offensive line that has allowed only one sack in 250 snaps, as well as leading the nation in tackles for loss allowed (2.2 avg.), the Wolverines enter Saturday averaging 40.2 points per game (21 TDs, 5 FGs).

“They are committed to the run,” Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “The numbers say they are very committed to the run game. Off that, they understand you have to do certain things to stop and slow down the run.

“They are going to create one-on-one matchups for their receivers, and they like their skill. They have a talented group of receivers, a talented group of tight ends and as good of backs we’ll play this year. It’s not just ground and pound. They’ve gotten leads where they’ve been able to just commit to (the run). They haven’t really had to get uncomfortable and put much on the quarterback

“That doesn’t mean they can’t and won’t. There’s a lot of vertical shots in the pass game. They are trying to isolate corners, safeties, DBs down the field. The scheme is there. They just haven’t really had to get out of that comfort zone because they have had leads and they are running the ball so well. I’m not falling for the trap that you have to go all in and stop on the run because they can’t throw the ball. That narrative is not true. They haven’t had to yet. They haven’t been forced into situations to force a throw or a pass.”