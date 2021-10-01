All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Michigan
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's second Big Ten opponent -- and its third top-20 opponent -- in No. 14 Michigan.
The two programs meet in Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX).
WHEN MICHIGAN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Michigan
|2021 PFF Grade
|
DE - Matt Henningsen
|
73.8
|
LT - Ryan Hayes
|
66.5
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
60.2
|
LG - Trevor Keegan
|
70.7
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
72.8
|
C - Andrew Vastardis
|
74.5
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
63.4
|
RG - Zak Zinter
|
69.7
|
ILB - Leo Chenal
|
85.2
|
RT - Andrew Stueber
|
80.0
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
81.9
|
QB - Cade McNamara
|
79.3
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
69.0
|
RB - Hassan Haskins
|
85.5
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
61.3
|
WR - Daylen Baldwin
|
67.1
|
S - Scott Nelson
|
60.0
|
WR - Cornelius Johnson
|
74.7
|
S - Collin Wilder
|
57.0
|
TE - Luke Schoonmaker
|
52.8
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
46.1
|
TE - Erick All
|
63.0
Led by third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who has seven 2020 starters and 18 players with starting experience on his roster, the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are clicking through their first four home games. With three blowout nonconference wins and a 20-13 victory over Rutgers in last week’s conference opener, Michigan is averaging 458.4 yards per game and 7.3 yards per play.
The bulk of the work is being down on the ground. Averaging 290.8 rushing yards per game, Michigan has relied on Hassan Haskins (61 carries, 375 yds, 6 TDs) and Blake Corum (averaging a TD every 9.6 touches). Haskins is the team's top running back while Corum leads the nation in all-purpose yards (180.8). As a running back group, Michigan is averaging 6.1 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while accounting for 11 receptions, 60 yards and one touchdown.
With Michigan doing most of its damage on the ground, the Wolverines haven’t needed to open their full passing game. Quarterback Cade McNamara, who replaced starter Joe Milton last season against Wisconsin, has completed 62.3 percent of his passes and is averaging 16.2 yards per completion. After leading four scoring drives against Rutgers, Michigan has scored points on 61.7 percent of the drives McNamara has quarterbacked.
Tied with Corum with eight receptions is receiver Cornelius Johnson, who leads the team in receiving yards (198) and yards per catch (24.8). Close behind is tight end Erick All, who has six catches for 69 yards. Against the Scarlet Knights, the Wolverines were held to 112 rushing yards but had six players combine for nine catches to diversify their attack.
Behind an offensive line that has allowed only one sack in 250 snaps, as well as leading the nation in tackles for loss allowed (2.2 avg.), the Wolverines enter Saturday averaging 40.2 points per game (21 TDs, 5 FGs).
“They are committed to the run,” Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “The numbers say they are very committed to the run game. Off that, they understand you have to do certain things to stop and slow down the run.
“They are going to create one-on-one matchups for their receivers, and they like their skill. They have a talented group of receivers, a talented group of tight ends and as good of backs we’ll play this year. It’s not just ground and pound. They’ve gotten leads where they’ve been able to just commit to (the run). They haven’t really had to get uncomfortable and put much on the quarterback
“That doesn’t mean they can’t and won’t. There’s a lot of vertical shots in the pass game. They are trying to isolate corners, safeties, DBs down the field. The scheme is there. They just haven’t really had to get out of that comfort zone because they have had leads and they are running the ball so well. I’m not falling for the trap that you have to go all in and stop on the run because they can’t throw the ball. That narrative is not true. They haven’t had to yet. They haven’t been forced into situations to force a throw or a pass.”
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Michigan
|2021 PFF Grade
|
LT - Tyler Beach
|
58.8
|
DE - Aidan Hutchinson
|
90.8
|
LG - Josh Seltzner
|
75.0
|
NG - Chris Hinton
|
72.2
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
77.2
|
DT - Mazi Smith
|
65.9
|
RG - Jack Nelson
|
66.4
|
DE/LB - Mike Morris
|
67.9
|
RT - Logan Bruss
|
72.6
|
MLB - Josh Ross
|
68.2
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
42.3
|
WLB - Nikhai Hill-Green
|
55.7
|
RB - Chez Mellusi
|
63.2
|
NICKEL - Daxton Hill
|
71.3
|
FB - John Chenal
|
63.3
|
CB - Germon Green
|
69.6
|
WR - Danny Davis
|
78.3
|
SS - Brad Hawkins
|
76.8
|
WR - Kendric Pryor
|
70.6
|
FS - R.J. Moten
|
65.9
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
60.4
|
CB - Vincent Gray
|
76.1
Michigan returns eight starters from a defense that Wisconsin shredded for 49 points last season, but the Wolverines have a new defensive coordinator in Mike Macdonald and three new defensive coaches. The house cleaning looks good thus far, as the unit is No. 2 in the Big Ten in points allowed (11.8 per game), No. 2 against the pass (171.5 yards per game), and No. 9 against the run (131.5).
Seven members of the defense have at least 10 tackles, 13 players have at least one tackle for loss, and 12 players have at least one pass breakup. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson might be Michigan’s best player, leading the team with 5.5 sacks and fifth in tackles (15). He didn’t play against the Badgers last year but registered nine tackles and a pass breakup in the 2019 game in Madison. Hutchinson’s play is accentuated by the play of defensive tackles Mazi Smith – a former teammate of UW OL Logan Brown and a high-valued Badgers target out of high school - and Chris Hinton.
Michigan has three players who have started its first career games at linebacker this fall, but Josh Ross’ talent helps cover up any mistakes. The team’s active leader in tackles, Ross is again on the top perch of the defense with 29 tackles and five quarterback hurries. When Ross left the game in the first half last weekend, the drop off from the group was noticeable. He’s labeled as “probable” for Saturday.
The Wolverines’ secondary returns all four starters from last season – Vincent Gray, Gemon Green, Brad Hawkins, and Daxton Hill – and has been a consistent group that has defended well but not flipped field position (one interception in 122 attempts).
“They are a lot of individuals you recognize (and) know,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “Because of those two things, you respect the type of players they are. Right now they appear to me, when you watch them, the defense is playing really fast. That means they are confident in what they are being asked to do.”