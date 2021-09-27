3-2-1: Another top-15 opponent awaits Wisconsin

BadgerBlitz.com brings back our weekly "3-2-1" series to discuss three additional things we learned from the weekend that was, two questions we have heading into the week, and one bold prediction before Wisconsin (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) hosts No. 14 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX).

Wisconsin looks once again to rebound after a difficult loss this season. However, the now-unranked Badgers will need to reverse course against a top-15 program from the Big Ten East this week.

The junior linebacker started his first game of 2021 on Saturday after returning from a positive COVID-19 test and he made an impact. The Grantsburg (WI) product registered a team-high eight tackles, one for loss, along with a forced fumble. His first half interception was called back due to a pass interference penalty assessed to outside linebacker Noah Burks.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) reports that Chenal registered two pressures on the day as well, and Wisconsin as a whole kept the temperature hot in the Notre Dame backfield with 12 tackles for loss (including six sacks).

Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn believes he and Chenal "bring an energy together and feed off each other and kind of like, a confidence together that we're going to go out there and we're going to dominate these guys."

"He's an aggressive player, likes to get downhill, and I kind of feed off of that," Sanborn said after the game. "Kind of frees me up sometimes, and at the same time, he kind of feeds off what I'm doing. If I'm gonna go downhill, he's able to feed off of that, so I think we work well together. I think we have a good understanding, but at the same time, this is his first game. This is our first game together this year, so we got to improve."