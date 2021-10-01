Wisconsin TE Clay Cundiff flashing abilities when number called

MADISON, WIS. -- Clay Cundiff admitted he was thinking about something all week. How was he going to catch the ball? Wisconsin practiced a play "a few times" last week, according to Cundiff. The redshirt sophomore described it as a "me-you call on the play, so it's either me or 'Ferg' [Jake Ferguson] based on the defense." Cundiff thought about this particular play throughout the week, and if his number was called, he has to make it. That came to fruition last Saturday against Notre Dame. "I got open and I was like, there's no way I'm not gonna catch this, so it was a nice play," Cundiff said on Monday. Out of 12 personnel on Wisconsin's third offensive series, both Ferguson and Cundiff lined up next each other, with the latter off of the line of the scrimmage. Quarterback Graham Mertz took the snap, faked a handoff to running back Chez Mellusi and rolled to his right. Ferguson stayed back to block, but Cundiff worked his way downfield past a Notre Dame defender as the Irish defense locked in two players on wide receiver Danny Davis. Mertz aired the ball out to Cundiff in seemingly perfect stride, but again, just how was the third-year tight end going to reel it in? "Is it going to be over the shoulder? Is it going to be high point?" Cundiff said. "I was open, and Graham put it out there so I knew it was just going to be right into my hands. "But, honestly, for like the last second, I kind of lost it in the sun. In the video, it hit my arm, but ended up making the catch so it worked out.”

Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (85) has only two receptions, but has averaged 31 yards per catch. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Cundiff came down with the Mertz throw for a 43-yard reception. It currently stands as the longest gain of the season for Wisconsin through three games from its aerial attack. The Kansas native only has two catches on the season, but he has gained 61 yards total on those couple of grabs. Cundiff scampered into the end zone for what would have been a 36-yard touchdown, his first as a collegian, against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11, but a holding call on Davis nullified that to an 18-yard gain. Regardless, the tight end has progressed in his third year, demonstrating his ability to make an impact in a short sample size. ‘"It’s definitely good seeing that my work these past two years has been paying off and getting put in situations to make plays," Cundiff said. "That's what I want as a tight end, and being able to make those plays, that's what counts." Pro Football Focus (PFF) credits Cundiff with 44 total offensive snaps so far in the three games played this season, grading him with an 82.4. He received 16 reps against Notre Dame, according to the service, with UW listing redshirt junior tight end Jack Eschenbach as unavailable for last week's contest. Eschenbach, the offense's No. 2 tight end on the depth chart, left the Eastern Michigan game with what the program designated as a right leg injury. Cundiff received a season-high 28 reps against the Eagles, according to PFF. “He's given us some snaps that we've needed," head coach Paul Chryst said of Cundiff on Monday. "'Esch' was down last week and needed someone to step up and step in, and I thought that he did some good things -- not just receiving ... which he has -- but in the run game as well. "He hasn't played a ton, right? And every rep that you get is really valuable. I think he’s trying to take advantage of that, and you can't have enough good players. You can't have enough guys that continue to grow and continue to develop, and we've got to keep him on that trend.”