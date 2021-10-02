Pre-Snap Read: No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin continues its challenging start to the 2021 season when it plays its third ranked opponent in four games this weekend. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before head coach Paul Chryst and his program take the field against Jim Harbaugh and the undefeated, No. 14 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX).

FIRST READ: CONTAIN MICHIGAN GROUND GAME, MAKE WOLVERINES BEAT YOU VIA THE PASS

Wisconsin's MO for its defense starts with constricting opponents' rushing attacks, but it will face its most imposing challenge to date this season with Michigan. The Wolverines average about 290 yards per game on the ground on 6.3 yards per carry. Jim Harbaugh's offense already accumulated 17 rushing touchdowns in its first four games -- Jim Leonhard's unit has only allowed one total in its initial three showings on way to giving up just 23 rushing yards per outing. That said, Leonhard mentioned on Monday that he's "not falling for the trap that you have to go on and stop the run because they can't throw the ball." "That narrative is not true. They haven't had to yet," Leonhard said of the Wolverines' offense. "They haven't been forced into situations to really get uncomfortable or force a throw or force a pass." The numbers definitely back up Leonhard's thoughts, and the defensive coordinator praised the Big Ten East program's wide receivers and tight end groups earlier this week. He also noted how that offense take shots vertically. Though Michigan's passing attack is averaging 164 yards per game, it averages 10.1 yards per attempt and 16 yards per completion. Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has caught a mere eight passes ... but for 198 yards. However, first things first: contain the run game and the combination of tailbacks Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins (794 total rushing yards, 13 touchdowns), then see if UW's pressure can disrupt the rhythm and explosiveness of the aerial attack. Rutgers locked down Michigan’s run game to 112 yards on 38 carries in what became a close 20-13 win for the Wolverines.

SECOND READ: OFFENSE HAS TO START FAST, FINISH WHEN OPPORTUNITIES ARISE

Wisconsin (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) improved its red zone efficiency last week, going 3-for-3 inside Notre Dame's 20-yard line. However, just one touchdown came from that trio of trips deep inside Irish territory. Michigan's opponents have only received seven red zone opportunities in four games, scoring three touchdowns and three field goals in the process. For that matter, the Wolverines are only allowing 304 total yards per contest (132.5 rushing, 171.5 receiving), and 2021 foes have scored just five touchdowns altogether. [UW's offense also needs to improve its third-down conversions (currently 126th in the FBS in moving the chains just 27.1% of the time) to allow those chances to develop further.] Wisconsin started with promising first offensive drives against Eastern Michigan and Notre Dame the past two games (though only obtaining a lone field goal from those possessions). They have flashed on the first series, but they need to put points on the board, obviously touchdowns preferred, to put pressure on Michigan (4-0, 1-0). Then when those red zone drives pop up, drive it across the goal line.

THIRD READ: WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE

Wisconsin nearly swung the game in its favor after a strip sack by defensive end Rodas Johnson against Notre Dame. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin sits at -7 in turnover margin through three games, and it ranks dead last in the FBS in average turnover margin per game (-2.33) heading into Saturday's matchup. On the flip side, Michigan has not coughed up the ball through the air or on the ground while standing at +3 overall in takeaway margin. We have all seen the consequences of the turnover battle against ranked opponents this season that have drastically swung the game in Penn State’s and Notre Dame's respective favors. The Fighting Irish converted five Badgers turnovers into 31 points last weekend, and the Nittany Lions recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass inside their own 10-yard-line. To have a chance against Michigan, Wisconsin needs to produce turnovers -- like the Rodas Johnson strip-sack that could have been a game-changing play last week -- and not allow Harbaugh's team any extra possessions because of costly mistakes. Obviously, that's easier said than done early in this 2021 season for Chryst's program based on early returns, but it will be necessary for a win.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

EDITOR/RECRUITING ANALYST JON MCNAMARA

While I don't think this is a great Michigan team, there are too many problems on Wisconsin's offense to fix in one week. You just can't win games against good teams with poor quarterback play and a predictable offensive script from the head coach. I think a few plays late in the game swing the momentum in the Wolverines' direction. Michigan 18, Wisconsin 10.

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKi

I don't feel confident in this, honestly. Wisconsin's offense has not shown it can consistently put up points and yards against defenses of ranked teams. UW matches up well strength-on-strength with its rush defense against Michigan's ground game. Its secondary has been tested already this year in two contests, and it will be once again facing the Wolverines. The game will likely come down to sudden change opportunities and who capitalizes upon those. Can you really lose on "Barry Alvarez Day," however, with former players returning to town to celebrate the former head coach and athletic director? I don't think so. I'll keep with my 3-2-1 prediction this week of Bucky somehow coming out with a W in a low-scoring, gut-checking, defensive battle. Wisconsin 13, Michigan 10

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

Much like Jake, I am picking Wisconsin, but I don’t feel great about it. The offensive side of the ball, with inconsistent play from Graham Mertz, is concerning. The group has showed little promise against defenses that are merely above average. But this could be the perfect matchup for Wisconsin’s defense, which is second best in the country. The Wolverines have relied on their top-five rushing attack, but Michigan barely held on to a seven-point victory over Rutgers in which they were blanked in the second half and held to just 2.9 yards per carry on the game. The Badgers, to this point, have only allowed 69 yards on the ground on 68 carries, giving the group the mark of the top rushing defense in the country. Given how UW has fared against ranked teams, the state of the program is in flux, but I don’t expect the offense to need to score more than 13 points on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin 16, Michigan 9

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL