Wisconsin releases Week 5 depth chart; CB Hicks questionable vs. Michigan

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin unveiled its Week 5 depth chart and preliminary status report ahead of its weekend matchup against No. 14 Michigan.

UW lists redshirt senior cornerback Faion Hicks and five others as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wolverines (11 a.m. CT, FOX). Hicks recorded five tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry during the 41-13 loss to Notre Dame in Chicago last weekend.

The other handful of players designated as questionable include running back Braelon Allen, fullback Quan Easterling, tight end Jack Eschenbach, safety Tyler Mais and inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas. Wisconsin designated those five as unavailable during Saturday's pregame status report just prior to the non-conference contest.

Inside linebacker Jordan Turner and outside linebacker Aaron Witt are out for Saturday's game against Michigan, according to UW.

Wisconsin released its Week 5 depth chart on Monday morning, as seen below.