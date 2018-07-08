Early positional recruit snapshot: 2020 defensive backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with a look at the defensive backs.
Quick Breakdown
If Wisconsin's 2019 commit list, which currently includes Semar Melvin, James Williams and Dean Engram holds true, the Badgers will have signed seven - including Donte Burton, Travian Blaylock, Rachad Wildgoose and Alex Smith in 2018 - projected cornerbacks in back-to-back cycles. With that, you can expect coordinator and position coach Jim Leonhard to target one, or possibly two, corners in the 2020 class.
At safety, it's almost the complete opposite. The Badgers signed Reggie Pearson in the 2018 class and could very well go without a scholarship safety in 2019, though that could certainly change this fall. UW did add two scholarship-worthy players at the position in John Torchio, a preferred walk-on from California in the 2018 class, and Houston transfer Collin WIlder, a sophomore who is expected to be on campus this summer. At minimum, Wisconsin will likely look to sign two safeties in the current junior cycle.
(National) Targets to Watch
