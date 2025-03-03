Published Mar 3, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers fall one spot to No. 12 in Associated Press Poll
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin, which defeated Washington but lost to Michigan State last week, fell one spot to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (22-7, 12-6) will host travel to Minnesota on Wednesday and then host Penn State on Saturday in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 8), Maryland (No. 13), Michigan (17) and Purdue (18).

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank Team Record

1

Auburn

27-2

2

Duke

26-3

3

Houston

25-4

4

Tennessee

24-5

5

Florida

25-4

6

St. John's

26-4

7

Alabama

23-6

8

Michigan State

24-5

9

Texas Tech

22-7

10

Iowa State

22-7

11

Clemson

24-5

12

Wisconsin

22-7

13

Maryland

22-7

14

Louisville

23-6

15

Missouri

21-8

16

Memphis

24-5

17

Michigan

22-7

18

Purdue

20-9

19

Kentucky

19-10

20

Marquette

22-7

21

Saint Mary's

27-4

22

Texas A&M

20-9

23

BYU

21-8

24

Arizona

19-10

25

Mississippi State

20-9

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook