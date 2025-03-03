Wisconsin Badgers fall one spot to No. 12 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Washington but lost to Michigan State last week, fell one spot to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (22-7, 12-6) will host travel to Minnesota on Wednesday and then host Penn State on Saturday in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 8), Maryland (No. 13), Michigan (17) and Purdue (18).