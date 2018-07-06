Early positional recruit snapshot: 2020 defensive tackles
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive tackles.
QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | DEFENSIVE ENDS |
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin has just two scholarship defensive tackles on the current roster in senior Olive Sagapolu and true freshman Bryson Williams. But there are rumblings that redshirt freshman Kayden Lyles (6-foot-3, 323 pounds), an interior offensive lineman, will work on the other side of the ball this fall in order to bolster the depth. If true, is this a one season stint or could it develop into a permanent switch?
On the recruiting front, the Badgers have a commitment from 2019 in-state tackle Keeanu Benton and are also in the mix for Rodas Johnson and Isaiah Gibson, both of whom have already visited officially. How their decisions play out will dictate how position coach Inoke Breckterfield approaches the 2020 class.
(National) Targets to Watch
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news