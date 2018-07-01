Early positional recruit snapshot: 2020 running backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin is well stocked at the running position, something that has allowed the coaching staff to target one scholarship tailback in each recruiting class. Unless something changes on the current roster, that will likely be the case in 2019 and beyond with three-star in-state back Julius Davis set to sign in December from the senior cycle.
When the summer of 2019 rolls around, Bradrick Shaw will be a senior and Sam Brodner a junior - both are trying to rebound this fall from injuries. Heisman hopeful Jonathan Taylor will be entering his third and potentially final season at UW, with Garrett Groshek and Nakia Watson, who is expected to play early from the 2018 class, also in the mix. Finally, the group will be rounded out by Davis, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect from Menomonee Falls.
Targets to Watch
