Wisconsin Badgers 2025 Spring Position Preview: Tight Ends

BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue Monday with the tight ends, a unit that finally appears to have the personnel to make an impact after several down seasons.

As Luke Fickell 's third act in Madison draws closer, BadgerBlitz.com will break down Wisconsin's roster position-by-position ahead of spring camp, which is slated to take place from March 13 to April 24.

Tight end has been a barren wasteland in terms of production for three seasons in Madison. Wisconsin hasn't had a tight end hit the 200-yard mark since 2021, when Jake Ferguson caught 46 balls for 450 yards. Last season, the Badgers tight ends combined for 28 catches for 192 yards and one score.

Enter Tanner Koziol, the transfer from Ball State. He had more yards (211) and touchdowns (2) in just three games. When all was said and done last fall, his 94 receptions were fourth-best in the nation and he parlayed that into 839 yards and eight scores. After establishing himself as one of the best tight ends in the country, Koziol came to Madison to prove himself against top-notch competition. As the lone senior in the room, he'll be the elder statesman and is the clear expected starter with his production and pedigree.

The Badgers also appear to have depth — at least on paper — for the first time in recent memory. Juniors Tucker Ashcraft, Jackson McGohan and JT Seagreaves are likely next in line. None have had particularly impressive careers thus far, but all bring something different to the table.

Ashcraft has played the most with 612 career snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He has experience the size to help out in the ground game — he was Wisconsin's second-most utilized run-blocking tight end last fall behind the graduated Riley Nowakowski.

McGohan was an intriguing transfer addition last season because of his ability as a receiver. However, as a slimmer tight end at a listed 225 pounds last year, his opportunities were few and far between in a room with an already limited impact. It'll be interesting to see if he's bulked up this winter. With Koziol expected to dominate the targets in this room, reps for other receiving tight ends could be meager, at least with the first-team offense.

Seagreaves, meanwhile, is another pass-catching oriented tight end who hasn't had many opportunities over a three-year career in Madison. He feels like a potential odd man out.

The position is rounded out by three freshmen, two of whom are redshirts who were here last season in Rob Booker and Grant Stec. The latter played all of two snaps last fall, while Booker didn't see the field. Both project as receiving threats, but after a whole year in strength coach Brady Collins' system, they should also both be much better suited to do some dirty work as in-line tight ends as well. How many reps are available for them, however, remains to be seen.

True freshman Emmet Bork enrolled early this winter as well. With such a crowded room, he should barely see the field this spring. Bork made strides as a blocker in high school but has versatility in that he's no slouch catching the ball either.