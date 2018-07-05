Early positional recruit snapshot: 2020 defensive ends
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive ends.
QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN |
Quick Breakdown
There are a lot of question marks surrounding the defensive end position heading into fall camp. Wisconsin's projected starters - sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk and junior Garrett Rand - are both on the injured list, with Rand out for the season and Loudermilk expected back at some point early in the schedule. Behind them, Aaron Vopal, David Pfaff, Kraig Howe, Keldric Preston and 2018 signees Isaiah Mullens and Boyd Dietzen will compete for time this fall.
On the recruiting front, the Badgers have a commitment from projected end Gio Paez in the 2019 class, and how they finish at the position could dictate their approach in 2020. From the prospects offered so far in the junior cycle, Wisconsin doesn't appear to be a front runner for any. But there is definitely some talent in UW's backyard...
(National) Targets to Watch
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news