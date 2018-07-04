Early positional recruit snapshot: 2020 offensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.
QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS |
Quick Breakdown
If position coach Joe Rudolph wants to keep the scholarship number at 15 - where it currently stands - Wisconsin will need to take four linemen in each of the next two (2019 and 2020) classes. The Badgers are halfway there in the current cycle with commitments from Logan Brown and Joe Tippman, and a fourth of the progress is complete in the junior class with an early pledge from in-state tackle Jack Nelson. Moving forward, the Badgers are also involved with a handful of top prospects from across the country...
Targets to watch
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news