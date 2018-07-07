Early positional recruit snapshot: 2020 linebackers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers.
Quick Breakdown
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin still has some work to do at linebacker in the 2019 class. The Badgers have held a commit from inside backer Leo Chenal since September, but there are at least two more spots still left to be filled. The top targets currently on UW's board are Nick Henrich, who is focused on a handful of Midwest schools, and Spencer Lytle, who will decide on Aug. 4; both have already visited officially.
Looking at the 2020 class, Zack Baun, Chris Orr and Tyler Johnson will be on their way out as that group comes in. With that, four seems like a realistic scholarship number, but that could change depending on who the Badgers sign in December.
(National) Targets to Watch
