Rivals Camp Series: Latest rumors on offensive prospects at L.A. regional

Lex Mailangi

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - The Rivals Camp Series stopped in Southern California over the weekend and there was a ton of recruiting buzz from the event. Here is the latest on the top offensive prospects at the event:

Arkansas, Nebraska and Utah are the three front-runners for the massive three-star offensive tackle from Lehi (Utah) Skyridge as Benjamin definitely likes a whole lot about those three programs. Oklahoma State is making a major run at him as well but upcoming visits will be important and then a decision could come in the summer.

USC is leading the race for Dyakonov, who is set to return to campus this spring and summer for an official visit. The Trojans have been after Dyakonov the hardest since the end of his junior season -- but Ole Miss and Ohio State have both come on strong. First-year Buckeyes OL coach Tyler Bowen will get Dyakonov to campus later this month for the first time -- and an offer is expected. Ole Miss, too, has been pushing hard for the four-star OT behind the scenes with a visit in the works.

The elite 2027 QB committed to Ohio State was very high on Ryan Day's decision to promote Brian Hartline -- and Day's continued involvement in the Buckeyes' offense. Edmunds was on hand for one of the Buckeyes' playoff games and is locked in with his commitment to Ohio State.

Four programs are standing out most in Lyons’ recruitment with USC, Oregon, BYU and Michigan leading the way. The Trojans remain involved even after they flipped four-star QB Jonas Williams (since Lyons will be taking a one-year Mormon mission) but the Wolverines could be the team to watch. He loved a visit to Ann Arbor when his brother, Walker, was going through the recruiting process and they’re surging as a real consideration.

The elite interior OL in the 2027 class is a top target for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in next year's class. No team has been pressing harder since the end of his sophomore season than Oregon, which is working feverishly to get the talented OL to Eugene. We like where the Ducks currently sit. USC hosted Mailangi in January and continues to press the right buttons with the touted OL. Alabama has also been pushing hard -- with a first trip to Tuscaloosa in the works.

Washington and Auburn are the programs recruiting Mielke the hardest. The three-star QB in the 2027 class has yet to visit either school, but intends to change that this spring and summer -- and is expected to camp at both programs and more. Both schools visited him at Ontario (Calif.) Christian as his recruitment begins to take form.

His brother, Jett, flipped from Oklahoma State to Oklahoma last recruiting cycle and now the three-star tight end from Lehi, Utah is planning to visit Norman next weekend. The Sooners haven’t offered yet but there is some serious interest building there as Oklahoma State, Colorado State and others are involved in Niu’s recruitment.

The four-star receiver from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has been committed to Oklahoma since January and he’s locked in plus could take another visit to Norman soon but others are trying to flip him. Washington is making a major run at Odom and a visit to Seattle is expected with Tennessee and Texas also working hard on getting the four-star to make a trip.

O'Neal got his first sitdown with new Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle, which further affirmed the top-100 passer's pledge to the Sooners. O'Neal has locked in an official visit back to Norman on June 20-22 for the ChampU BBQ -- and will be back for spring ball. His commitment remains very strong despite other programs continuing to push behind the scenes.

The 2027 four-star quarterback from Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South made his way all the way to California for the Rivals Camp Series and traveling won’t be an issue as a bunch of visits are coming up. Trips to Indiana, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia and Ole Miss are coming up but the Hoosiers, Badgers and Miami will be three to watch as his recruitment continues.

The four-star receiver has been committed to UCLA since March and he has a lot of loyalty to that coaching staff especially as they continued to recruit him hard through a broken tibia injury but USC is making a push and it’s something to monitor. The Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic standout is locked in with the Bruins but the crosstown rival doesn’t seem to be giving up.

After decommitting from Washington, Tafa is now focused on two programs and will probably make a summer decision. Utah and USC are the front-runners for the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon standout but the Utes might be tougher to beat following the passing of his father plus the success of Spencer Fano right down the road. Still, USC is a major draw and will be seriously considered.

Oregon is the team setting the pace in Tofi's recruitment -- with visits set for this spring and again for an official visit in June. California has emerged as the second-biggest threat in this recruitment. Tofi's brother plays for the Bears -- and continuing to play with his family on Saturdays is very intriguing to the blue-chip OT.