Early positional recruit snapshot: 2020 tight ends
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin is expected to have six scholarship tight ends on the 2018 roster, but that could change if 2018 signee Jaylan Franklin begins his career at outside linebacker. Regardless, it's likely a bit too thin for position coach Mickey Turner's liking, a big reason why the Badgers are still looking for a tight end in the 2019 class to pair with four-star Hayden Rucci. The same plan will likely remain the same in 2020, though UW has been very selective with offers thus far...
Targets to watch
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news