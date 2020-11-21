The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers continue their 2020 season when they head to Evanston to take on the No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats. Check out below for a reminder of how to catch all the action for UW's third game of the year, along with all of BadgerBlitz.com's content throughout the week leading up to the Big Ten West clash!

HOW TO WATCH

Who: No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Ryan Field; Evanston, Ill. TV: ABC; Sean McDonough on play-by-play, Todd Blackledge as the analyst; Todd McShay as the field analyst and Molly McGrath serving as the sideline reporter. Where to stream the game: ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch Radio: Badger Sports Network with Matt Lepay on play-by-play and Mike Lucas as analysts; Patrick Herb as the sidelinebacker Stream Radio: iHeartRadio.com (WIBA), Sirius 134, XM 196 Current line: Between -7 and -8.5 Wisconsin according to the Action Network

CATCH UP ON BADGERBLITZ.COM'S COVERAGE FROM NORTHWESTERN WEEK

Northwestern is 4-0 this season under Pat Fitzgerald. (Getty Images)

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

The 2019 season was Northwestern’s worst in head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s 14 as head coach. The Wildcats finished 3-9 overall, 1-8 in Big Ten play and dead last in the Big Ten West. A year later, the Wildcats are better balanced on offense, tougher and more opportunistic on defense and an all-around hard-nosed football team. After two relatively easy wins, this one has the look of a grinder, which some UW players relish. “I love gritty football,” Badgers left tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “I love when it’s a battle, it’s what makes it fun the entire game. Our offenses are pretty close to the same, our defenses are pretty close to the same and we just clash on the field. I think it’s the more gritty, the more dominant football team wins the game. It’s been like that every year. It’s been close the past couple years, and I think that’s what it comes down to. I’m going to line up in front of you, you’re going to line up in front of me and we’re going to play football.” Wisconsin’s success will likely hinge on quarterback Graham Mertz, who has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Northwestern’s defense has intercepted eight passes, allowed only three touchdowns and allowed a 54.5 completion percentage. The Badgers will need Mertz -- who hasn’t thrown a pass that has come close to be intercepted — to be on point, especially since the Cats are really stingy against the run. The teams have split the last six meetings, with four of the games decided by single digits. This will be the toughest matchup to this point for both teams. Using that thought process, I’m going with the hotter team and the perceived better defense. Badgers win and cover the spread, 28-17.

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

In the lead-up this week, Saturday's game hit on just about all the cliches involved with Big Ten football. Both Van Lanen and Mertz mentioned the word “gritty” to describe how the contest will be decided. “You’re going to have to earn it and I think that shows in our past games with them,” Mertz told reporters leading up to the game. “In the end it’s going to be a gritty game. Whoever wants to play harder, play smarter, play more physical will win the game.” Whether or not Wisconsin can come away with a win will depend on its offense. I have full belief UW's ability on defense to contain a Wildcats' offense, led by quarterback Peyton Ramsey, that has played well. If Mertz and the offense don’t turn it over, I think they can do enough to help out their defense for a decisive win in the Big Ten West. With Purdue suffering a tough loss Friday night, this matchup between the last two teams without two losses in the Big Ten West likely decides who heads to the Lucas Oil Stadium. Northwestern looks much better this season but I will roll with... Wisconsin 27, Northwestern 16.

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI