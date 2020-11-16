Wisconsin's Running Game Hardly Flourishes Against Northwestern
MADISON, Wis. – Forgive Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is he wasn’t ready to proclaim his team’s running game as a juggernaut once again.
Yes, using a combination of power running and jet sweeps the Badgers rushed for 341 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry in their 49-11 win at Michigan, an improvement of 159 yards from their first game over Illinois. However, Wisconsin isn’t going to be spotted any bonus yards against Northwestern’s stingy front.
“It was good for us Saturday night and yet, the beautiful thing about football, none of it carries over,” Chryst said. “We’re facing another team, another defense and it’s a really good defense, one of the best defenses in the country. There’s not one thing you did last game or all the previous games that carries forward.”
One of the key areas to watch when No.10 Wisconsin faces No.19 Northwestern at Ryan Field Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m., ABC) will be whether the Badgers can establish their ground game against the best defense it may see in the regular season.
Off to their first 4-0 conference start since 1996, the Wildcats rank in the Top-15 nationally in total defense (11th; 301.8), scoring defense (7th; 14.0) rushing defense (8th; 91.8), team passing efficiency defense (3nd; 91.17), turnover margin (T-12th; 1.00) and red-zone defense (T-15th; .714).
Defensive ends Adetomiwa Adebawore (2.5 TFLs) and Earnest Brown (2.5 TFLs) have set the edges while linebackers Chris Bergin (36 tackles), Blake Gallagher (34) and Paddy Fisher (33) are the team’s top three tacklers.
“Every year Northwestern has an excellent defense,” left tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “They are big, stout guys upfront. They bring a lot of eternal pressures, especially with their safeties. We have a great defense, too. We have big guys upfront. Going against them all week will really benefit us going into the game.”
It’s a good thought, but the benefit of having Wisconsin’s strong defense to work against during a week of prep hasn’t exactly paid off in dividends against Northwestern.
In the last five meetings, the Badgers have averaged 113.6 rushing yards and 3.0 yards per carry against the Wildcats defense (568 yards on 188 carries), including an ugly minus-26 yards on 26 attempts in 2015. They’ve scored seven rushing touchdowns but have only had four carries going for at least 20 yards.
Since Melvin Gordon ran for 259 yards against Northwestern in 2014, Wisconsin has only had two 100-yard rushers and no tailbacks breaking the 120-yard barrier. And for as many yards as tailback Jonathan Taylor generating in three seasons, the two-time Doak Walker Award winner totaled just 245 yards on 56 carries in three seasons.
“There’s a reason why we’ve struggled, and we have had good running teams,” Chryst said. “They’ve been playing at a high level for a long time. It’s a challenge. You’ve got to work for it. You earn everything you get, so we’re going to spend all our time this week working on that.”
Chryst said Monday that he expects a number of players to finish the Big Ten’s 21-day coronavirus protocol and start returning to practice in the days to come. Since Wisconsin hasn't released when players have tested positive (and in some cases if they've tested positive at all), it’s unknown if Garrett Groshek and/or Isaac Guerendo would be available.
Although the Badgers missed the versatile Groshek, who also is UW’s best backfield blocker, Wisconsin got valuable production from true freshman Jalen Berger.
After not playing in the season opener, Berger played 38 snaps against the Wolverines and had a team-high in carries (15) and yards (87) while catching two passes for eight yards. He also put a bow on the victory with a 23-yard touchdown run.
“I thought Jalen did some really good stuff,” Chryst said. “For his first action, I thought he was poised, saw things well and it was fun to get him going. I think he obviously earned the right to continue to get more reps.”