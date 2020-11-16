MADISON, Wis. – Forgive Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is he wasn’t ready to proclaim his team’s running game as a juggernaut once again. Yes, using a combination of power running and jet sweeps the Badgers rushed for 341 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry in their 49-11 win at Michigan, an improvement of 159 yards from their first game over Illinois. However, Wisconsin isn’t going to be spotted any bonus yards against Northwestern’s stingy front. “It was good for us Saturday night and yet, the beautiful thing about football, none of it carries over,” Chryst said. “We’re facing another team, another defense and it’s a really good defense, one of the best defenses in the country. There’s not one thing you did last game or all the previous games that carries forward.”



In his first college game, true freshman Jalen Berger led Wisconsin with 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

One of the key areas to watch when No.10 Wisconsin faces No.19 Northwestern at Ryan Field Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m., ABC) will be whether the Badgers can establish their ground game against the best defense it may see in the regular season. Off to their first 4-0 conference start since 1996, the Wildcats rank in the Top-15 nationally in total defense (11th; 301.8), scoring defense (7th; 14.0) rushing defense (8th; 91.8), team passing efficiency defense (3nd; 91.17), turnover margin (T-12th; 1.00) and red-zone defense (T-15th; .714). Defensive ends Adetomiwa Adebawore (2.5 TFLs) and Earnest Brown (2.5 TFLs) have set the edges while linebackers Chris Bergin (36 tackles), Blake Gallagher (34) and Paddy Fisher (33) are the team’s top three tacklers. “Every year Northwestern has an excellent defense,” left tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “They are big, stout guys upfront. They bring a lot of eternal pressures, especially with their safeties. We have a great defense, too. We have big guys upfront. Going against them all week will really benefit us going into the game.”



Sign up for a new annual subscription for $75 and we’ll give you a $75 gift code to get Wisconsin Nike gear!