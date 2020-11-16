Before we hear from Chryst later on Monday morning, BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what we learned from the weekend that was in the Big Ten, two questions leading up to UW-NU, and one prediction for Saturday's game.

Now, head coach Paul Chryst and his program will travel down to Evanston to take on an undefeated Northwestern program in what will be a critical Big Ten West showdown (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC).

The 2020 season continues on for now-No. 10 Wisconsin, which sits at 2-0 after the cross-divisional blowout of Michigan this past weekend.

It's always interesting to see how first-year players grow, both in how they can take on the college game physically and in picking up the schemes and play calls. That especially holds true at a position like outside linebacker, and quite honestly each year, I am always weary to predict how much work a true freshman could receive at those two particular, key spots.

Through two games, Herbig has answered the call, and then some. We heard the chatter from players about his play during camp, and he already has four tackles for loss in Wisconsin's two wins.

Against Michigan on Saturday, Herbig registered three of the team's five tackles for loss, along with recording five stops altogether on his own (all solo). Though Wisconsin recorded just one sack against Jim Harbaugh's offense, it found its way to the backfield via TFLs, and the Hawaii native heavily contributed to that.

Herbig and wide receiver Chimere Dike have been two true freshmen that have played meaningful snaps in the first couple of contests for Wisconsin. Then running back Jalen Berger led the team in rushing in the victory over Michigan. It is a positive sign that the youth is stepping up early when called upon.