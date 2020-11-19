Wisconsin Gets Closer to Full Strength Entering Northwestern Tilt
MADISON, Wis. – Unlike the past two weeks, the University of Wisconsin won’t have to deal with a coronavirus outbreak hampering its roster. That should spell good news for the Badgers entering their critical Big Ten West game.
Missing 10 players against Michigan because of injury or COVID-19, tailback Garrett Groshek, guard Josh Seltzner and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose are expected back after missing last weekend’s game at Michigan, while senior safety Eric Burrell plans to play when No.10 Wisconsin takes on No.19 Northwestern in Evanston (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC).
“I’m hopeful we’ll have some of those (players) but really until we’re told, I don’t know for certain,” head coach Paul Chryst said Thursday. “It’s been a good week and it needs to be a good because we’re going up against a really good, well-coached, talented football team in Northwestern.”
Wildgoose announced Wednesday via Twitter he had been cleared to return from the Big Ten’s 21-day coronavirus protocol, while offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said Wednesday that Groshek and Seltzner have practiced this week.
“I’m hoping that he gets there,” Rudolph said of Groshek. “I don’t know all the protocols and all the things that go with it but based on what he has done so far I am hopeful.”
Groshek rushed 13 times for 70 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards in the opener and traveled with the team to Michigan, despite being unable to play. Seltzner started the opener at left guard, but Rudolph plans to stick with the unit he played at Michigan. That featured Cole Van Lanen at left tackle, Jon Dietzen at left guard, Kayden Lyles at center, Logan Bruss at right guard and Tyler Beach at right tackle.
“(Josh) is kind of working himself back into playing mode,” Rudolph said. “He will play. I’ll get him in the game. He will help us, but I thought that group played well together. It makes sense to keep rolling with that right now.”
Chryst said Thursday that defensive end Garrett Rand has a chance to be back as well from the coronavirus protocol.
Burrell suffered an ankle injury breaking up a pass early in the third quarter and spent the rest of the game on the bench. Senior Collin Wilder replaced him.
“I just got a little dinged up but everything else is good” he said Monday.
UW also lost defensive ends Matt Henningsen (elbow) and James Thompson (lower body), linebacker Mike Maskalunas (lower body) and wide receiver Kendric Pryor (upper body) during the game. The three defensive players will be game-time decisions, according to Leonhard.
“We’ll see by the end of the week,” he said. “I think it will be more game-time (decisions) on those guys. Haven’t been able to do much early in the week. We’ll see as the week progresses where we can get them, how comfortable they are.”
If Maskalunas can’t play, Chryst said redshirt freshman Tatum Grass and true freshman Malik Reed have seen an increase in reps during the week of prep.
There have been no updates this week on tailback Isaac Guerendo (hamstring), wide receiver Jack Dunn (unspecified), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (unspecified), safety John Torchio (unspecified) and quarterback Chase Wolf.