MADISON, Wis. – Unlike the past two weeks, the University of Wisconsin won’t have to deal with a coronavirus outbreak hampering its roster. That should spell good news for the Badgers entering their critical Big Ten West game. Missing 10 players against Michigan because of injury or COVID-19, tailback Garrett Groshek, guard Josh Seltzner and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose are expected back after missing last weekend’s game at Michigan, while senior safety Eric Burrell plans to play when No.10 Wisconsin takes on No.19 Northwestern in Evanston (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC). “I’m hopeful we’ll have some of those (players) but really until we’re told, I don’t know for certain,” head coach Paul Chryst said Thursday. “It’s been a good week and it needs to be a good because we’re going up against a really good, well-coached, talented football team in Northwestern.”

After missing the win over Michigan, tailback Garrett Groshek is expected to play against Northwestern. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wildgoose announced Wednesday via Twitter he had been cleared to return from the Big Ten’s 21-day coronavirus protocol, while offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said Wednesday that Groshek and Seltzner have practiced this week. “I’m hoping that he gets there,” Rudolph said of Groshek. “I don’t know all the protocols and all the things that go with it but based on what he has done so far I am hopeful.” Groshek rushed 13 times for 70 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards in the opener and traveled with the team to Michigan, despite being unable to play. Seltzner started the opener at left guard, but Rudolph plans to stick with the unit he played at Michigan. That featured Cole Van Lanen at left tackle, Jon Dietzen at left guard, Kayden Lyles at center, Logan Bruss at right guard and Tyler Beach at right tackle. “(Josh) is kind of working himself back into playing mode,” Rudolph said. “He will play. I’ll get him in the game. He will help us, but I thought that group played well together. It makes sense to keep rolling with that right now.” Chryst said Thursday that defensive end Garrett Rand has a chance to be back as well from the coronavirus protocol.

Sign up for a new annual subscription for $75 and we’ll give you a $75 gift code to get Wisconsin Nike gear!