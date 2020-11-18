“We do like to get them more involved than just doing their little world,” Leonhard told reporters Wednesday. “It is a group that we want to attack more. The mentality of that group at times in the past was we just do our job, we don’t get the stats, let these guys around us make plays. Challenge that group with the talent we have, the experience we have, we’re more than that. You’re allowed to make plays within the scheme, you’re allowed to win matchups and do more. There’s more opportunity we’re trying to free them up to be the more aggressor.”

In 2020, that’s an excuse that’s not going to fly with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard , not after the Badgers returned every starter and contributor from last season’s unit.

MADISON, Wis. – Since Wisconsin flipped its defensive scheme from a 4-3 to a 3-4 in 2013, the men on the defensive line have not been known as stat suffers. Albeit with a couple of exceptions, the three players in the trenches have been used to swallowing up double teams, holding the edges and opening the alleys for Wisconsin’s talented linebackers to make the plays.

In the six seasons Wisconsin has utilized the 3-4 defense, the leading tackler of Wisconsin’s defensive line has eclipsed 30 tackles only twice and 35 tackles just once (Chikwe Obasih, 41, 2015). The abbreviated schedule and the absences due to COVID will water down the numbers, but it’s hard not to see the production has increased on the front end.

Led by seniors Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garret Rand on the edges and sophomore Keaanu Benton in the middle, not to mention depth at both spots, the Badgers have allowed 75.0 rushing yards per game and 5.5 defensive points through two games and the line is responsible for two of the four sacks and three of the 11 tackles for loss.

“We’ve definitely let the defensive line loose, and we’re doing more things to let us get after the quarterback,” Benton said. “The linebackers are still performing well. We’ve got plays scripted up to get after the QB, and I feel like it’s working pretty well.”

And yet, there’s still plenty of room for growth as No.10 Wisconsin (2-0) prepares for No.19 Northwestern (4-0) at Ryan Field Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m., ABC). The Wildcats are averaging 354.2 yards and 28.0 yards per game. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes against Purdue last week, is averaging 211.2 yards of total offense and his offensive line is giving up an average of only one sack per game, three big reasons the Cats lead the Big Ten West Division at the halfway point of the season.

In the 49-11 win over Michigan, Wisconsin registered only one sack and one quarterback hurry.

“I thought we were a little sloppy this last game,” Leonhard said. “Some pressure that could of hit, we didn’t execute well. Definitely things we need to clean up moving forward … I like our plan going forward. We’ve got matchups we like this week, and hopefully we can create some pressure on a quarterback that is playing really well.”

The trick will be the number of bodies available on the line. Rand missed last weekend for unspecified injuries, while defensive end Matt Henningsen left the game with a left arm injury. Leonhard called Henningsen a game-time decision, but the Badgers did plug in C.J. Goetz in his spot and saw him respond with four tackles, second-most on the team.

While Leonhard and defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield plan on giving the group a longer leash to make the defense more flexible, Leonhard emphasized there’s a fine line they can toe until it negatively impacts the backend of the defense

“They can’t go rogue on you,” Leonhard said. “They have to stay within the structure. You have to teach them the opportunities. When are the chances? Maybe they are certain calls, certain formations that really frees them up to get out of structure or just be aggressive in a different way, get your job done differently.

“We have a system that has been extremely productive, but there are opportunities for those guys, especially with a little awareness or a little extra communication … We’ve done it at the past at times. We’re just looking for any little opportunities we can with this group because we really feel like they can handle it and it’s not putting too much on them.”