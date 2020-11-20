There's plenty to do at the University of Wisconsin before the turkey is carved.

Fresh off its 49-11 victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor, the 10th-ranked Badgers football team goes back on the road to face a surging No.19 Northwestern program tomorrow afternoon in Evanston, Ill. (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC). With only four weeks left in the regular season, the winner of tomorrow's Big Ten West Division game will be the favorite to represent the division in the conference championship game Dec.19.

Since Northwestern snapped the Badgers’ 13-game win streak in the series with a 17-14 triumph in 1985, the rivalry has been largely even. Over the teams’ last 30 meetings, Wisconsin holds a slight 16-14 edge. This will be the first top-20 matchup between the schools since 1962.

After one of the longest offseasons in program history, the seventh-ranked Badgers basketball team announced it will begin its 2020-21 season on Wednesday at the Kohl Center. Playing six (maybe seven) nonconference games before its 20-game conference schedule, the defending Big Ten champions have been picked to finish third by the media in the annual preseason poll.

We'll cover all of that in this week's BadgerBlitz.com Podcast. Recapping the Michigan win with safety Scott Nelson, we'll preview the Wildcats with left tackle Cole Van Lanen and the hoops team with assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

Click here to listen to this week’s episode!

