Wisconsin and Northwestern, which square off Saturday in Evanston, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

Recruiting story: Four-star defensive end Devin O'Rourke was a big target for Wisconsin early in the 2018 recruiting class. But the 6-foot-6, 230-pound senior from Lincoln Way (IL) East decided to stay inside the state to play for the Wildcats.

"I had a one-on-one talk with Coach (Pat Fitzgerald) Fitz for about 45 minutes and after that I was sold on Northwestern," O'Rourke told Rivals.com. "I just couldn't find a school that's going to be a better fit for me and after that talk I totally bought into the program at Northwestern. I never really had a time frame, to be honest. I just felt all along that whenever I was 100 percent ready to commit I would commit."