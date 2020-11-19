Previewing Northwestern with Rivals.com's Wildcat Report
A Saturday afternoon divisional clash will take place inside Ryan Field when the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers hope to tame the undefeated No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats.
Here are significant stats and key Northwestern standouts to know, along with in-depth insight from our Q&A with Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher.
2020 STATS
*Record: 4-0
*Points per game: 28.0
*Opponents points per game: 14.0
*Rushing yards per game: 174.0
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 91.8
*Passing yards per game: 180.8
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 210.0
*Third-down conversions: 46.4%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 29.5%
*Total turnovers created: 10 (eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries)
*Total turnovers given up: 6 (four interceptions, two fumbles)
*Sacks: 7
*Sacks allowed: 4
NORTHWESTERN PLAYERS TO KNOW: OFFENSE
*Quarterback Peyton Ramsey: 73-of-111 (65.7% completion percentage) for 723 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions; 34 carries, 122 yards, one touchdown
*Running back Drake Anderson: 43 carries, 198 yards, two touchdowns
*Running back Isaiah Bowser: 61 carries, 182 yards, one touchdown; seven receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown
*Wide receiver Kyric McGowan: 15 receptions, 133 yards; 14 carries, 88 yards, one touchdown
*Wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman: 18 receptions, 195 yards, three touchdowns
*Tight end John Raine: 11 receptions, 112 yards, one touchdown
NORTHWESTERN PLAYERS TO KNOW: DEFENSE
*Defensive lineman Eku Leota: Six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Defensive end Earnest Brown IV: Nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one quarterback hurry
*Defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore: Nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries
*Linebacker Chris Bergin: 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, three pass breakups
*Linebacker Blake Gallagher: 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry
*Linebacker Paddy Fisher: 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery
*Defensive back Brandon Joseph: 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions
*Defensive back Greg Newsome II: Eight tackles, five pass breakups
*Defensive back J.R. Pace: 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception
1. Northwestern starts off the year at 4-0 and on top of the Big Ten West. What has been the biggest driver of the Wildcats' success midway through the conference regular season?
