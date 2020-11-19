Here are significant stats and key Northwestern standouts to know, along with in-depth insight from our Q&A with Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher.

A Saturday afternoon divisional clash will take place inside Ryan Field when the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers hope to tame the undefeated No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats.

*Total turnovers given up: 6 (four interceptions, two fumbles)

* Total turnovers created: 10 (eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries)

*Running back Isaiah Bowser : 61 carries, 182 yards, one touchdown; seven receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown

*Quarterback Peyton Ramsey : 73-of-111 (65.7% completion percentage) for 723 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions; 34 carries, 122 yards, one touchdown

*Defensive lineman Eku Leota: Six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble

*Defensive end Earnest Brown IV: Nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one quarterback hurry

*Defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore: Nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries

*Linebacker Chris Bergin: 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, three pass breakups

*Linebacker Blake Gallagher: 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry

*Linebacker Paddy Fisher: 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery

*Defensive back Brandon Joseph: 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions

*Defensive back Greg Newsome II: Eight tackles, five pass breakups

*Defensive back J.R. Pace: 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception