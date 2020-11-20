BadgerBlitz.com''s All-Out Blitz weekly series is where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. This week we get you ready for the Badgers playing at No.19 Northwestern.

Since Northwestern snapped the Badgers’ 13-game win streak in the series with a 17-14 triumph in 1985, the rivalry has been largely even. Over the teams’ last 30 meetings, Wisconsin holds a slight 16-14 edge.

The Badgers have claimed five of the last eight meetings with the Wildcats, dating to 2010, with UW owning a 1-2 record at Ryan Field during that stretch.

Wisconsin has won five straight meetings with Northwestern when ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25.

Saturday’s game marks the first top-20 matchup in the series since No. 8 Wisconsin scored a 37-6 win over No. 1 Northwestern on Nov. 10, 1962. The Badgers went on to claim the Big Ten championship, rise to No. 2 in the rankings and battle top-ranked USC in the thrilling 1963 Rose Bowl Game.

Northwestern has won the last two meetings with both teams ranked in the AP poll (2015 and 1995). The teams haven’t met as ranked opponents in Evanston since 1995, when the Pat Fitzgerald-led Wildcats scored a 35-0 win en route to claiming the Big Ten title.

Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz was DC at Wisconsin from 2006-07, helping the Badgers finish No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (12.1 ppg) and No. 5 in total defense (253.1 ypg) in 2006. Chryst was the offensive coordinator of those Badgers teams.

Northwestern special teams coach Jeff Genyk held the same role at Wisconsin from 2013-14 while also overseeing the Badgers’ tight ends.

Genyk’s son, Jake Genyk (Middleton), is the lone Wisconsin native on Northwestern’s roster.

OL Dylan Barrett (St. Charles), TE Jake Eschenbach (Downers Grove), OLB Izayah Green-May (Bolingbrook), ILB Mike Maskalunas (Long Grove), ILB Maema Njongmeta (Buffalo Grove), WR Kendric Pryor (Hazel Crest) and ILB Jack Sanborn (Deer Park) are the Illinois natives on Wisconsin’s roster.