Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Special Teams

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we conclude with a breakdown of the specialists. As always, it starts with recruiting.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | TIGHT ENDS | WIDE RECEIVERS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS | INSIDE LINEBACKERS | CORNERBACKS | SAFETIES |

Redshirt junior Collin Larsh returns for Wisconsin at kicker.
Redshirt junior Collin Larsh returns for Wisconsin at kicker. (Jake Kocorowski)
Wisconsin's Special Teams Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

*Josh Bernhagen

Wisconsin

2016

*Jake Cesear

Left program

2016

Anthony Lotti

Graduated

2017

Adam Bay

Wisconsin

2017

*Collin Larsh

Wisconsin

2017

*Conor Schlichting

Wisconsin

2019

*Joe Stoll

Wisconsin

2019

*Blake Wilcox

Wisconsin

2019

*Peter Bowden

Wisconsin

2020

*Gavin Meyers

Wisconsin/arriving in June

2020

*Duncan McKinley

Wisconsin/arriving in June

2020

*Jack Van Dyke

Wisconsin/arriving in June
*Indicates preferred walk-on

The History

2016: Wisconsin's original plan was to take two scholarship specialists in the 2016 class: punter Anthony Lotti and long snapper Jake Cesear, both of whom performed well at the Badgers' summer camp in 2015. Lotti did arrive at UW on full scholarship, but Cesear, who suffered a broken femur in February of 2016, was bumped down to a walk-on. He enrolled but left the program soon after.

2017: The Badgers sent out a full ride to Adam Stack, the younger brother of Ryan Stack, a member of the Badgers' swim team at the time. Considered one of the top kicking and punting prospects in the 2017 class, Stack eventually committed to Oregon. With that, UW added in-state kicker Collin Larsh as a preferred walk-on. Adam Bay, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game, flipped from Missouri to Wisconsin in this class. He will be a four-year starter at long snapper for the Badgers.

2018: Wisconsin did not take a specialist in this class.

2019: The 2019 specialists class was headlined by kicker Blake Wilcox, who was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. But the Badgers also added Joe Stoll, who is expected to compete for the starting job at kicker this fall, and Peter Bowden, a candidate to replace Bay after the 2020 season.

2020: The Badgers added some needed depth at punter with in-state specialists Jack Van Dyke and Gavin Meyers. Duncan McKinley will almost certainly redshirt in 2020 before competing for time at long snapper the following season.

Wisconsin's 2020 Spring Special Teams Roster
No. Names Class Ht/Wt Pos.

62

Josh Bernhagen

Redshirt senior

6-2/249

LS

51

Adam Bay

Senior

6-0/234

LS

19

Collin Larsh

Redshirt junior

5-10/184

K

96

Conor Schlichting

Redshirt junior

6-2/230

P

38

Andy Vujnovich

Junior

6-3/226

P

63

Peter Bowden

Redshirt freshman

6-2/233

LS

27

Joe Stoll

Redshirt freshman

6-0/189

K

28

Blake Wilcox

Redshirt freshman

6-4/228

K

The 2020 Story

Wisconsin has some big holes to fill this off-season after the graduation of kickoff specialist Zach Hintze, in addition to Connor Allen and Anthony Lotti, the top two punters from the 2019 roster. Collin Larsh was the team’s primary kicker last fall and finished 12-for-18 on his attempts. He was a perfect 7-for-7 in kicks under 30 yards. Joe Stoll and Blake Wilcox will push him this summer and fall. Punter is wide open with Conor Schlichting and Andy Vujnovich, a transfer from the University of Dubuque, listed on the spring roster.

2021 and Beyond

In-state prospects Tyler Bittman (Arrowhead) and Owen Konopacki (Sun Prairie) both visited on March 1. Each is considered a preferred walk-on candidate at this point.

"At the moment my strengths are kicking," Bittman, who has offers from Air Force, Eastern Illinois and South Dakota, told BadgerBlitz.com. "I am working to develop into a punter and kicker. I really like all the amenities that were available to the players at Wisconsin. It was unbelievable."

"The feedback was great from Wisconsin," Konopacki, who has a scholarship from Army, told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach (Taylor) Mehlhaff gave some very positive feedback. He said he likes me for my ability to do all three special teams positions.

"The facilities were very nice and the most important thing was how genuine the coaches were to the players and making me feel at home."

{{ article.author_name }}