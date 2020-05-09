Redshirt junior Collin Larsh returns for Wisconsin at kicker. (Jake Kocorowski)

The History

2016: Wisconsin's original plan was to take two scholarship specialists in the 2016 class: punter Anthony Lotti and long snapper Jake Cesear, both of whom performed well at the Badgers' summer camp in 2015. Lotti did arrive at UW on full scholarship, but Cesear, who suffered a broken femur in February of 2016, was bumped down to a walk-on. He enrolled but left the program soon after. 2017: The Badgers sent out a full ride to Adam Stack, the younger brother of Ryan Stack, a member of the Badgers' swim team at the time. Considered one of the top kicking and punting prospects in the 2017 class, Stack eventually committed to Oregon. With that, UW added in-state kicker Collin Larsh as a preferred walk-on. Adam Bay, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game, flipped from Missouri to Wisconsin in this class. He will be a four-year starter at long snapper for the Badgers. 2018: Wisconsin did not take a specialist in this class. 2019: The 2019 specialists class was headlined by kicker Blake Wilcox, who was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. But the Badgers also added Joe Stoll, who is expected to compete for the starting job at kicker this fall, and Peter Bowden, a candidate to replace Bay after the 2020 season. 2020: The Badgers added some needed depth at punter with in-state specialists Jack Van Dyke and Gavin Meyers. Duncan McKinley will almost certainly redshirt in 2020 before competing for time at long snapper the following season.

Wisconsin's 2020 Spring Special Teams Roster No. Names Class Ht/Wt Pos. 62 Josh Bernhagen Redshirt senior 6-2/249 LS 51 Adam Bay Senior 6-0/234 LS 19 Collin Larsh Redshirt junior 5-10/184 K 96 Conor Schlichting Redshirt junior 6-2/230 P 38 Andy Vujnovich Junior 6-3/226 P 63 Peter Bowden Redshirt freshman 6-2/233 LS 27 Joe Stoll Redshirt freshman 6-0/189 K 28 Blake Wilcox Redshirt freshman 6-4/228 K

The 2020 Story

Wisconsin has some big holes to fill this off-season after the graduation of kickoff specialist Zach Hintze, in addition to Connor Allen and Anthony Lotti, the top two punters from the 2019 roster. Collin Larsh was the team’s primary kicker last fall and finished 12-for-18 on his attempts. He was a perfect 7-for-7 in kicks under 30 yards. Joe Stoll and Blake Wilcox will push him this summer and fall. Punter is wide open with Conor Schlichting and Andy Vujnovich, a transfer from the University of Dubuque, listed on the spring roster.

2021 and Beyond