News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 09:51:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Running Backs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, continue with a breakdown of the running backs. As always, it starts with recruiting.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS |

Senior Garrett Groshek returns as the veteran of the running backs room.
Senior Garrett Groshek returns as the veteran of the running backs room. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's RB Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Sam Brodner

Left program

2016

Garrett Groshek

Wisconsin

2017

Jonathan Taylor

NFL

2017

*Hunter Johnson

Not listed on 2020 spring roster

2018

Nakia Watson

Wisconsin

2018

*Jacob Heyroth

Wisconsin

2018

*Brady Schipper

Wisconsin

2018

Isaac Guerendo

Wisconsin

2019

Julius Davis

Wisconsin

2020

Jalen Berger

Wisconsin (arriving in June)
*Indicates Preferred Walk-on
Wisconsin's FB Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Mason Stokke

Wisconsin

2016

*Aaron Maternowski

Left program (injuries)

2017

*Jake Collinsworth

Left program

2018

John Chenal

Wisconsin

2019

Quan Easterling

Wisconsin
*Indicates Preferred Walk-on

The History

Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}