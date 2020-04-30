Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Running Backs
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:
Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
Today, continue with a breakdown of the running backs. As always, it starts with recruiting.
Wisconsin's RB Recruiting Since 2016
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|STARS
|CURRENT
|
2016
|
Left program
|
2016
|
Wisconsin
|
2017
|
NFL
|
2017
|
Not listed on 2020 spring roster
|
2018
|
Wisconsin
|
2018
|
Wisconsin
|
2018
|
Wisconsin
|
2018
|
Wisconsin
|
2019
|
Wisconsin
|
2020
|
Wisconsin (arriving in June)
Wisconsin's FB Recruiting Since 2016
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|STARS
|CURRENT
|
2016
|
Wisconsin
|
2016
|
Left program (injuries)
|
2017
|
Left program
|
2018
|
Wisconsin
|
2019
|
Wisconsin
The History
