{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 08:17:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Cornerbacks

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we continue with a breakdown of the cornerbacks. As always, it starts with recruiting.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | TIGHT ENDS | WIDE RECEIVERS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS | INSIDE LINEBACKERS |

Redshirt junior Faion Hicks returns for Wisconsin at cornerback.
Redshirt junior Faion Hicks returns for Wisconsin at cornerback. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's CB Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Caesar Williams

Wisconsin

2016

Deron Harrell

Wisconsin

2016

*Kobe Knaak

Wisconsin

2016

*Dontye Carriere-Willams

Transfer/JUCO/

Vanderbilt

2016

Ke'Shan Pennamon

Wisconsin/prep school

2016

*Cristian Volpentesta

Wisconsin

2017

Madison Cone

Wisconsin/moved to safety

2017

Faion Hicks

Wisconsin

2018

Donte Burton

Wisconsin

2018

Travian Blaylock

Wisconsin

2018

Rachad Wildgoose

Wisconsin

2018

Alex Smith

Wisconsin

2019

Semar Melvin

Wisconsin

2019

Dean Engram

Wisconsin

2019

James Williams

Left program/injuries

2020

May Lofy

Wisconsin/arriving in June

2020

*Amaun Williams

Wisconsin/arriving in June
*Indicates preferred walk-on

The History

