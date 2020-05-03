News More News
Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Offensive Linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we continue with a breakdown of the offensive linemen. As always, it starts with recruiting.

Redshirt senior Cole Van Lanen returns for Wisconsin at left tackle.
Redshirt senior Cole Van Lanen returns for Wisconsin at left tackle. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's OL Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Patrick Kasl

Left program

2016

Cole Van Lanen

Wisconsin

2016

Tyler Biadasz

Selected in NFL Draft (2020)

2017

Tyler Beach

Wisconsin

2017

*Blake Smithback

Wisconsin

2017

Kayden Lyles

Wisconsin

2017

Alex Fenton

Left program

2017

*Josh Seltzner

Wisconsin

2017

Logan Bruss

Wisconsin

2018

Michael Furtney

Wisconsin

2018

*Andrew Lyons

Wisconsin

2019

Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin

2019

Logan Brown

Wisconsin

2019

*Logan O'Brien

Wisconsin

2020

Jack Nelson

Wisconsin

2020

Dylan Barrett

Wisconsin

2020

Trey Wedig

Wisconsin (arriving in June)

2020

*Sean Timmis

Wisconsin (arriving in June)

2020

*Kerry Kodanko

Wisconsin (arriving in June)

2020

Ben Barten

Wisconsin (arriving in June)

2020

Tanor Bortolini

Wisconsin (arriving in June)
*Indicates preferred walk-on

The History

