News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 07:20:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Inside Linebackers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we continue with a breakdown of the inside linebackers. As always, it starts with recruiting.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | TIGHT ENDS | WIDE RECEIVERS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS |

Junior Jack Sanborn returns for the Wisconsin Badgers at inside linebacker.
Junior Jack Sanborn returns for the Wisconsin Badgers at inside linebacker. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's ILB Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

Griffin Grady

Left program (medical)

2016

Dallas Jeanty

Transfer/Navy

2016

*Mike Maskalunas

Wisconsin

2017

*Ethan Cesarz

Left program

2018

Jack Sanborn

Wisconsin

2019

Maema Njonmeta

Wisconsin

2019

Leo Chenal

Wisconsin

2019

*Jackson Kollath

Not on spring roster

2019

*Tatum Grass

Wisconsin

2020

Jordan Turner

Wisconsin

2020

Preston Zachman

Wisconsin

2020

Malik Reed

Wisconsin/Arriving in June

2020

*Ross Gengler

Wisconsin/Arriving in June

2020

*Jeb Frey

Wisconsin/Arriving in June
*Indicates preferred walk-on

The History

Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}