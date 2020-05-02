News More News
Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Wide Receivers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we continue with a breakdown of the wide receivers. As always, it starts with recruiting.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | TIGHT ENDS |

Redshirt senior Kendric Pryor returns as Wisconsin's top wide receiver.
Redshirt senior Kendric Pryor returns as Wisconsin's top wide receiver. (Darren Lee Photography)
Wisconsin's WR Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

A.J. Taylor

Graduated

2016

*Jack Popp

Left program

2016

Kendric Pryor

Wisconsin

2016

*Adam Krumholz

Wisconsin

2016

*Jack Dunn

Wisconsin

2016

Quintez Cephus

Selected in NFL Draft (2020)

2017

Emmet Perry

Wisconsin

2017

Danny Davis

Wisconsin

2017

Cade Green

Wisconsin

2017

*Sam DeLany

Transfer/Whitewater

2018

A.J. Abbott

Wisconsin

2018

Taj Mustapha

Wisconsin

2018

Aron Cruickshank

Transfer/Rutgers

2018

Isaac Guerendo

Wisconsin/Switched to RB

2018

*Mike Gregorie

Wisconsin

2019

Stephan Bracey

Wisconsin

2019

*Cameron Phillips

Wisconsin

2019

*Cooper Nelson

Wisconsin

2020

Chimere Dike

Wisconsin

2020

Devin Chandler

Wisconsin (arriving in June)

2020

Isaac Smith

Wisconsin (arriving in June)

2020

*Haakon Anderson

Wisconsin (arriving in June)
*Indicates preferred walk-on

The History

